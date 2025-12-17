Revolut has launched a mobile network - and you even get free NordVPN

Revolut's new unlimited data plan is hitting the UK in January 2026 for £14.99/month (£12.99 introductory price)

Revolut Mobile will use Vodafone's infrastructure, and comes with a free NordVPN subscription

Users can add extra numbers for work/home, and even buy cherished numbers

UK fintech leader Revolut has announced plans to launch its own mobile network in January 2026.

Adding to the growing catalog of challenger networks, Revolut Mobile will piggyback off Vodafone's infrastructure and offer unlimited 5G data, calls and texts within the UK, plus 20GB of EU and US roaming, for £14.99 per month.

Better still, customers who sign up before March 29, 2026, will be able to access an introductory price of £12.50 per month, which they will be able to keep even after the deal is removed.

Revolut launched unlimited data SIM for £14.99/month

A Revolut Mobile support page notes data will be capped at 100Mbps, but speeds won't be throttled beyond that.

Besides limited roaming support each month, customers will also be able to buy a Global Messaging Pass for low-bandwidth messaging in over 80 countries beyond the EU and US.

Revolut's mobile network also clearly has business customers in mind with support for up to three mobile numbers on one plan to help separate work and personal lines, which can be added from £2 per month extra.

Customers can even select 'VIP' numbers from an exclusive list for simpler and easier to remember options, for £10 per month.

Offering even more value on top of the standard £14.99 unlimited data plan, Revolut has partnered with NordVPN to bring a free subscription to all plans.

"Revolut Mobile is more than just another mobile service, it’s a truly differentiated alternative designed to change the industry," Revolut Telco GM Hadi Nasrallah wrote, adding that the company wants to offer the best service at the best price.

"We’re bringing true innovation with features such as multiple numbers & global messaging, while removing any hassle or hidden fees from the process."

Creating its own network wasn't necessary a surprise. In 2024, Revolut launched global eSIMs for travelling, and millions of data plans have been added with those since. Revolut Ultra customers were given 3GB to spend abroad each month in over 100 countries.

