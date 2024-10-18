Proton unveils new business VPN features

Proton has added three new features to its business VPN to improve functionality and make it easier to protect devices.

For one, Proton now offers mobile device management support (MDM) for simple installation of Proton VPN on employee devices. It has also expanded its offering of servers from two to twelve countries.

Finally, the company has added Gateway monitoring for organization-wide resource and application usage.

Boost for business

Proton MDM makes it easier to protect your business from the second a team member logs on, by automatically installing Proton VPN on to Windows PCs. So even if you have a new starter or roll out new business laptops to your team, you can be sure you’re protected. Proton will even sign them in for you automatically.

Moreover, you’ll be able to see where and on what devices Proton VPN has been installed, and add device restrictions. To further boost protection, you’ll be able to set your devices to require an active VPN connection to access apps and the internet and enable an always-on setting to reduce friction.

As for dedicated servers, you can now lease dedicated servers in multiple cities across twelve countries for better local resource access, segmentation, and remote team support.

Lastly, Gateway monitor provides at-a-glance information on users, connections, VPN connections, location, and device names, as well as more detailed information at the user level.

For additional information, visit the Proton VPN blog here.