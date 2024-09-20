Mobile Industry Awards 2024 - all our winners revealed!

The UK mobile industry gathered together in London last night to celebrate the 2024 Mobile Industry Awards!

Marking our 22nd year in 2024, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2024, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....

Our MIA 2024 winners are...

Innovation of the Year Product or Service: VOXI GenAI Chatbot

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider: Aerial Direct

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider: Three Wholesale

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service (sponsored by Compare and Recycle): Preloved Tech Ltd

Best Repair Service: Likewize

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service (sponsored by Bamboo Distribution): Asurion

Best Mobile Security Product or Service: Appdome

Distributor of the Year: Eurostar Global Electronics

Retailer of the Year: EE

Campaign of the Year: Lebara Mobile

CSR Initiative of the Year: Vodafone

Sustainability Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Sky Zero): Mobile Component Repair - TMT First

Team of the Year: Three UK - Retail Experience Team

Best Customer Service: Tesco Mobile

Best Place to Work: Genuine Solutions

Best MVNO: Sky Mobile

Best Network for Business: Three Business

Best eSIM Provider: GKT eSIM

Best SIM Only Network (sponsored by GK Telecoms): SMARTY Mobile

Network of the Year (sponsored by Likewize): EE

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year (sponsored by Lebara): Samsung

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year: Belkin International

Phone of the Year: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner): Marc Allera, EE and Consumer Division at BT Group

Shop Idol: Aadil Naveed, Vodafone

The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2025!

Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2025!