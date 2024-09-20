Mobile Industry Awards 2024 - all our winners revealed!
Who took the top prizes at this year's Mobile Industry Awards?
The UK mobile industry gathered together in London last night to celebrate the 2024 Mobile Industry Awards!
Marking our 22nd year in 2024, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2024, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....
Our MIA 2024 winners are...
Innovation of the Year Product or Service: VOXI GenAI Chatbot
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider: Aerial Direct
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider: Three Wholesale
Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service (sponsored by Compare and Recycle): Preloved Tech Ltd
Best Repair Service: Likewize
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service (sponsored by Bamboo Distribution): Asurion
Best Mobile Security Product or Service: Appdome
Distributor of the Year: Eurostar Global Electronics
Retailer of the Year: EE
Campaign of the Year: Lebara Mobile
CSR Initiative of the Year: Vodafone
Sustainability Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Sky Zero): Mobile Component Repair - TMT First
Team of the Year: Three UK - Retail Experience Team
Best Customer Service: Tesco Mobile
Best Place to Work: Genuine Solutions
Best MVNO: Sky Mobile
Best Network for Business: Three Business
Best eSIM Provider: GKT eSIM
Best SIM Only Network (sponsored by GK Telecoms): SMARTY Mobile
Network of the Year (sponsored by Likewize): EE
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year (sponsored by Lebara): Samsung
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year: Belkin International
Phone of the Year: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner): Marc Allera, EE and Consumer Division at BT Group
Shop Idol: Aadil Naveed, Vodafone
The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2025!
Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2025!