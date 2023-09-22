Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Genuine Solutions wins Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Genuine Solutions has won the Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 for its campaign to encourage "reloved" technology and eliminate e-waste.

This award recognises that the issue of sustainability is at the forefront of everyone in the mobile industry's minds.

Mobile technology can enable other industries to reduce emissions, while there are always ways that the industry itself can go further on the journey to net zero, and this award recognises projects that have a positive impact on the industry or wider society, rewarding innovation and success.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Belkin International - PCR Transition Project

Genuine Solutions Ltd - On a mission to relove technology and eliminate e-waste

Global Nano Network - HyperFoil

Juice Global Ltd - Juice Made Mindfully

Red Wolf Technology - Lean and Green

TCL - Digital Donation Scheme

Three UK and EkkoSense's Data Centre Cooling Initiative

Utelize Mobile - Closing the Divide: Utelize's Impactful Initiative for Digital Inclusion

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Define the project or initiative scope: include timelines, goals and team members.

Demonstrate the clear sustainability or environmental goals of the project.

What was the motivation behind the initiative?

How successful was the implementation of this project or initiative? Was it within budget and delivered in time?

What have been its benefits? Provide hard evidence that goals have – or are being – achieved.

Why Genuine Solutions won

Genuine Solutions was commended by our judges for giving customers the chance to ensure their e-waste impact is minimised as much as possible - so congratulations to them!