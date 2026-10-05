BT signs rescue deal to save TalkTalk — but the UK Government still wants to have its say on 'genuinely unprecedented situation'

BT agrees rescue deal to buy broadband operator TalkTalk

However DCMS has already stepped in over competition concerns

TalkTalk has 1.5 million retail customers and one million wholesale customers across the UK

BT has signed a rescue deal to save TalkTalk in a move which could have major ramifications across the UK market.

TalkTalk, which is the UK’s fourth-largest broadband company with 1.5 million retail customers and a million wholesale customers across the country, had been on the edge of potential administration due to rising debts.

However the UK government may still have its say on the deal, which covers both TalkTalk and its wholesale arm PlatformX Communications (PXC), and it will need to be approved by the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) due to the range of control it would give BT over the UK broadband market.

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BT-TalkTalk deal

“This is a genuinely unprecedented situation, where millions of citizens and businesses were at risk if TalkTalk had collapsed," said Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive of BT Group.

"BT is the digital backbone of the country, with a presence in every postcode. We have been connecting the nation for generations, stepping up in the moments that matter, and BT acquiring TalkTalk is now the only viable option to keep millions of customers connected and supported."

The terms of the deal have not been revealed, but BT's press release noted that the estimate of the total cash impact in its FY27 would be around £400 million.

TalkTalk, which employes around 900 people in the UK, made around £1.2bn in revenue over the last 12 months, but was still loss-making, BT said.

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“Our immediate priority is to stabilise the business and provide a safety net for the households and businesses who rely on TalkTalk," Kirkby added.

"Once the regulatory process has been concluded, TalkTalk’s customers will benefit from access to the UK’s best network, and the full range of market-leading products and services that BT offers. And, over a period of time, the transaction will create value for all our stakeholders – customers, colleagues, the country, and our owners.”

Hurdles ahead?

Given the scale of the move, the deal immediately drew intervention from the UK Government, with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) issuing a press release alongside BT's announcement.

In it, it noted that "given these exceptional circumstances and the potential risk to life and public services", it would be utilising Enterprise ‌Act powers that will permit Secretary of State Lisa Nandy to consider the wider public interest following the CMA's ruling.

The CMA has been told to file its report by October 19, 2026, when further Government intervention may be considered.

“Phone and broadband services are vital national infrastructure. If TalkTalk services fail, there is a genuine risk to life and public services – including to hospitals, schools and emergency care," Nandy added.

“These are unprecedented circumstances that require action now. That is why I am acting with urgency to ensure that impacts on public health, critical national infrastructure and supply to vulnerable customers are fully considered as part of this process.”

TalkTalk customers have been told that no changes will happen to their services for the time being, with no adjustments to bills or services until the deal closes.

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