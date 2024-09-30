Philips has a new business monitor to challenge HP and others, and it looks to be the real deal

Philips, maker of the some of the best business monitors around today, has unveiled the Philips 27B2U6903, which comes with UHD 4K resolution and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity as standard.

The 27-inch monitor comes features an IPS LED panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and support for 1.07 billion colours, making it ideal for anyone who needs to work in creative industries or to content content.

Thunderbolt 4 also adds a lot of oomph to the 27B2U6903, enabling a dual-screen setup via daisy-chaining, transferring data to external devices, and charging devices at up to 100W in power. For good measure, Philips has also added RJ45 for ultra-fast ethernet connections.

Smart features

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips says one of the standout features of the 27B2U6903 is PowerSensor 2, which aims to save power by putting the monitor and its connected PC in sleep mode when a user walks away from them. When it detects their return, the devices are powered up.

Philips also highlights its Smart KVM feature, which lets users hot-key between different input sources (think: PlayStation 5) by pressing the Ctrl key three times.

As with most modern monitors, the 27B2U6903 is height adjustable, and can tilt, pivot, and swivel to your heart's content, all of which is vital for a monitor you will likely be looking at for many hours of the day.

The Philips 27B2U6903 will cost around £450, and is available now.

The best business monitor?

The Philips 27B2U6903 is facing some pretty stiff competition for the crown of the best business monitor going.

After hours of testing, TechRadar recommends the BenQ PD3220U, a premium 4K monitor that comes with a 32-inch IPS panel, HDR, a wide array of ports, and support for KVM switching, like the 27B2U6903.

The Huawei MateView 4K+ 3:2 aspect is also an intriguing proposition, offering an unusual 3:2 display that is perfect for coding and other vertical tasks. The 28.2-inch display is pretty stunning, too.

Ultrawide fans, we have something for you too: the best ultrawide monitor is the LG UltraGear 38GN950, a massive 38-inch behemoth that looks fantastic and comes with a 160Hz display.

Anyone looking for an ultrawide monitor on a budget (at least relatively), should look at the AOC CU34G2X, which comes in a 34-inch configuration and really suits gaming.