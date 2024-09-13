This 5K monitor can do something that no other 5K screen can — rival to Apple Studio Display matches it for price, but is a touchscreen with more ports and a far more versatile stand

Alogic, known for peripheral devices and displays, showed off a range of smart tech productivity devices at IFA 2024, including three premium displays.

Particularly eye-catching among these is the Clarity 5K Touch 27” UHD Monitor, a device that is positioned to take on Apple’s Studio Display in home and workplace settings.

As the name suggests, the Clarity 27 5K Touch Display has a 27-inch screen with an ultra-crisp 5120 x 2880 resolution, putting it on par with Apple’s Studio Display in terms of pixel density and image sharpness. But interestingly, it also boasts 10-point multi-touch functionality, making it one of the few high-resolution 5K monitors on the market to offer a touchscreen.

Clarity 27 versus Apple Studio Display

In addition to its high resolution and touchscreen capabilities, the Clarity 27 5K Touch Display offers 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, 350 nits brightness, and supports up to 1.07 billion colors.

The touchscreen feature allows users to interact directly with the display, enhancing workflows in tasks such as drawing, annotating, and editing.

Unlike the Apple Studio Display, which has been criticized for limited adjustability without the purchase of a costly optional stand, the Clarity 27 comes with a flexible built-in stand allowing for a wide range of adjustments, including tilt, height, pivot, and swivel options.

One of the most common complaints about the Apple Studio Display is its limited port selection. The Clarity 27 5K Touch Display, by contrast, offers an array of connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs, along with additional USB ports for peripherals.

While the Clarity 27 5K Touch Display comes packed with a range of additional features, it is priced competitively against the Apple Studio Display. This device is available for $1999.99 in the US, £1499.99 in the UK, €1799.99 in the EU, and AU$2299.99 in Australia. In comparison, the Apple Studio Display starts at $1599 for the standard tilt-adjustable model and goes up to $1999 for the version with the tilt- and height-adjustable stand.