Microsoft unveils a plethora of next-generation Surface laptops with support for 5G and CoPilot+

Microsoft has officially announced the upcoming release of several devices which it claims will revolutionize business productivity with the integration of advanced AI technology.

Among the new offerings are the Surface Pro 10 with 5G, Surface Pro 11th Edition, Surface Laptop 7th Edition, and the Surface Keyboard.

According to Microsoft, these business laptops are built to empower users with enhanced performance, seamless connectivity, and innovative AI-driven features.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's AI-Driven Surface Pro, 11th Edition, Surface Laptop, 7th Edition and the Surface Pro 10 with 5G announced for enhanced business performance

The Surface Pro 10 with 5G is a productivity device that targets business users who require a no-compromise device. It comes with the latest Intel Ultra Core processors and its optional 5G capability is a standout feature.

The Surface Pro 10’s design emphasizes portability and flexibility, featuring a detachable keyboard that allows users to switch between laptop and tablet modes, making it particularly attractive for professionals on the go.

Microsoft has partnered with T-Mobile to make the transition to 5G more cost-effective for U.S. business customers. Qualifying businesses can receive a subsidy credit of up to $400 on Surface Pro 10 with 5G devices through the T-Mobile Partner Plus program.

In addition to the 5G connectivity, this device also supports Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports which ensures fast data transfer and versatile peripheral connectivity. The display is designed with an anti-reflective coating, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions, and making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

In terms of usability, the device boasts an all-day battery life, allowing users to remain productive without frequent recharging. It will also include the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which features backlit keys and a large haptic touchpad. The device is set to be available on September 26, with the price yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft also announced the Surface Pro, 11th Edition which is a major upgrade in Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC lineup. It brings AI-enhanced capabilities such as Windows Studio Effects, automatic framing, and enhanced voice focus, which enhance user experience, particularly in video conferencing and content creation.

The new laptops are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors which aim to deliver 20% more AI processing power and battery life is up to 14 hours on a single charge, making them a decent choice for teams that require robust performance and long battery life.

Security is also a priority, with an integrated NFC reader allowing for passwordless authentication with devices like the YubiKey 5C, ensuring that sensitive data always remains protected. The Surface Slim Pen further enhances the device’s versatility, enabling precise notetaking, sketching, and annotation. The availability of Wi-Fi models is scheduled for September 10, while 5G models will be released on September 26. Pricing details are yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Laptop, 7th Edition is the latest iteration of the Surface Laptop series and is designed to boost team productivity with major upgrades in display quality, connectivity, and user experience.

The new Surface Laptop is available in two sizes, 13.8 inches, and 15 inches, featuring ultra-thin bezels and brighter screens for an enhanced viewing experience. Both models are equipped with advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and multiple ports, ensuring seamless integration with various devices and networks. The laptops promise impressive battery life, with the 15-inch model lasting up to 22 hours, making them suitable for extended use without frequent charging.

The Surface Laptop’s Full HD Surface Studio Camera, paired with AI-powered Windows Studio Effects, ensures that users look their best during video calls, with features like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, and Eye Contact. The laptop’s premium Omnisonic Speakers and AI-enhanced Studio Mics with Voice Focus further enhance the audio experience, making it easier for teams to collaborate and communicate effectively. This model is set to be available on September 10, with pricing details also yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Recognizing that many business users prefer a larger keyboard for desk-based work, Microsoft is introducing the new Surface Keyboard. This full-size keyboard is designed to complement Surface PCs and offers enhanced functionality for those who spend significant time working at a desk.

The new keyboard features a full-size layout with an expanded keyset. A standout addition is the dedicated Copilot key, which provides instant access to AI functionalities, allowing users to integrate AI into their workflow, and replaces the traditional menu key. Compatibility is a key focus, as this keyboard is designed to complement Microsoft’s Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices. The keyboard will be available starting October 3, with pricing details yet to be announced.

Copilot+ PC support is a central feature of Microsoft’s latest Surface devices, designed to streamline tasks, simplify complex processes, and facilitate seamless collaboration. Copilot+ PC support provides the ability to leverage over 40 on-device AI models included in the Windows Copilot Runtime, offering a range of functionalities from basic AI-driven tasks that can be accessed via simple settings toggles, to more complex machine learning models that organizations and independent software vendors (ISVs) can customize to meet specific needs. This flexibility allows businesses to tailor the AI capabilities of their Surface devices to their unique workflows, enhancing efficiency and innovation across various tasks.