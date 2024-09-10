OpenAI claims to have topped a million business users
OpenAI says it has passed a significant milestone
OpenAI reportedly counts one million paying business customers on its ChatGPT Enterprise, Team and Education subscriptions, the company has claimed.
The significant growth, as of September, marks a considerable increase from the 600,000 reported in April, and has been credited to continual advancements in the large language models powering the conversational generative AI chatbot, including the launch of GPT-4o earlier this summer.
Alongside paid business plans such as Team ($25 per month), personal plans like Plus ($20 per month) and the free tier look not to be included in the figure above.
According to Bloomberg, many of the company’s million business users are located in the US, with the UK, Germany and Japan also contributing to the overall figures.
Moreover, OpenAI is reportedly exploring higher prices for subscriptions accessing upcoming, more advanced LLMs such as Strawberry and Orion. Early internal talks suggest prices could extend as high as $2,000 per month, according to an unnamed source familiar with the matter (via The Information).
On the lower end of the scale, the free ChatGPT tier is believed to be accessed by hundreds of millions of users every month.
As OpenAI continues to grow its ChatGPT services, more companies are paying closer attention. Joining Microsoft’s early multibillion-dollar investment in the startup, Apple and Nvidia are reportedly exploring investing in the company.
The latest fundraising round could see OpenAI reach a valuation of more than $100 billion, up from an estimated $80 billion in February when the ChatGPT-maker was planning to sell shares to Thrive Capital.
Despite occasional boasts, OpenAI remains a largely private company. The split of paying customers and how many users the platform has attracted on its consumer-focused subscriptions are not entirely known.
