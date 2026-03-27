Systemd now includes a user date-of-birth field for age verification purposes

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Recent changes within the Linux ecosystem suggest that age verification could move closer to the operating system level.

An update to systemd introduces a new field for storing a user’s date of birth, designed to support compliance with laws in regions including California, Colorado, and Brazil.

The addition is intended to enable age verification requirements and may also support upcoming parental control features linked to application frameworks.

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Age data will be stored

The feature stores user birth dates within system records, with modification restricted to users holding root privileges.

While the change has been merged into the codebase, its long-term role depends on adoption across distributions and whether it remains in future releases.

Reactions across Linux distros have been inconsistent, reflecting differing legal obligations and technical philosophies.

Developers associated with Garuda Linux stated that the distribution will not introduce age verification measures, citing the absence of legal requirements in its jurisdictions.