Nvidia giving away free AI courses worth up to $90 and no, it's got nothing to do with DeepSeek's ascension
Join Nvidia’s free Developer Program and unlock 19 self-paced courses
- 19 self-paced courses are available, lasting up to eight hours are available free of charge
- You will need to join Nvidia's free developer program to access them
- My personal preference would be Prompt Engineering with Llama 2
Nvidia has announced it will be offering free access to 19 self-paced technical courses each worth up to $90.
The initiative is part of the Nvidia Developer Program, which aims to empower developers and tech enthusiasts with cutting-edge knowledge in artificial intelligence and data science.
The courses cover a wide range of topics in five categories including Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), Graphics and Simulation, Accelerated Computing, Data Science, and Deep Learning.
What's on offer?
Each course is designed to be self-paced and lasts between two to eight hours. For instance, the Generative AI and LLMs category includes the highly sought-after "Prompt Engineering with Llama 2" course, which teaches users how to interact with and optimize large language models effectively.
Meanwhile, the Deep Learning category offers eight courses, making it the most extensive section of the program.
To take advantage of this opportunity, you’ll need to join Nvidia’s free Developer Program. Once registered, you’ll gain access to the full catalog of courses, allowing you to learn at your own pace.
The announcement coincides with the rise of DeepSeek R1, a Chinese AI model making headlines for its impressive capabilities, low training costs, and its ability to be run locally with performance, rivalling OpenAI’s own ChatGPT.
DeepSeek recently caused turmoil in the stock market with Nvidia suffering a record-breaking $600 billion share price drop, the largest single-day drop by any company in U.S. history.
While DeepSeek R1 was reportedly trained by the company using Nvidia’s H800 GPU, it relies on Huawei’s Ascend 910C GPU for inference, reducing its dependence on American technology.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
