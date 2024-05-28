In terrific news for brand defenders everywhere, Jensen Huang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of computer hardware manufacturer Nvidia, has seen his net worth spiral from $3 billion to $90 billion over the course of five years, putting him in the ranks of the world’s top-20 richest people.

As reported by CNBC , the obscene amount of money that no one person should really ever have comes from Huang’s ownership of roughly 86.76 million Nvidia shares.

Sources are yet to confirm whether it's enough for Huang to buy even more versions of his trademark leather jacket.

Nvidia CEO wealth rise

The company was founded in 1993 to produce gaming graphics cards, and while these continue to be available at eye-watering and ever-increasing markups, it has moved its focus into other popular industries like artificial intelligence, recently announced an expansion of its AI factories collaboration with ‘return to the office or so help me’ pushers Dell at Dell Technologies World 2024.

Huang demonstrated his inimitable business-savvy by - presumably - having an analyst tell him to add shares to his stake in 2022 when the stock hit a low after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and before OpenAI and ChatGPT arrived.

Things Huang could do with this amount of money include buying Mars, declaring himself emperor of the planet, and forcing its enslaved inhabitants to build a silo that fires time-seeking missiles at the Earth to destroy it.

His wealth could also soon soar even higher, following the news that Nvidia shares surged above $1,000 after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings, pushing it closer to Apple and Microsoft in the race for the world's most valuable company.

Nvidia’s market cap stands at around $2.5 trillion, just a few paces behind Apple and in good position stead to overtake the Cupertino giant soon.