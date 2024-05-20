Dell and Nvidia are teaming up to provide companies with “AI factories”

Businesses everywhere could soon be getting a helping hand on their AI journey following a new tie-up between Dell and Nvidia.

The two tech heavyweights have announced an expanded partnership on what they call “AI factories,” building on their initial reveal in July 2023.

Announced at Dell Technologies World 2024 by CEOs Michael Dell and Jensen Huang, the news will see an expansion of the existing offering, which provides companies with technologies and services designed to help make AI adoption simpler and more effective.

AI factories

The new Dell AI Factory with Nvidia brings together hardware and software from both companies to get businesses on track with gen AI tools.

This includes products powered by the latter’s blockbuster Blackwell chips, announced earlier this year, with the new Dell PowerEdge XE9680L server offering support for eight Nvidia Blackwell GPUs in a smaller form factor, and a new Dell Generative AI Solution for Digital Assistants which can help customers deploy digital assistants faster than ever.

"The big idea of AI, no matter the source...is that we could learn the meaning of information from the data," Huang said on stage at the event.

"Every company at its foundation is intelligence," he added, “every company will be an AI company…(and) every aspect of computing is being changed.”

The partnership is going to be the biggest go-to-market in AI computing in history, Huang said, noting, “only Dell has the ability to build computer networking, storage, integrated with incredible software whether you want it to be air-cooled, liquid-cooled.”

Huang also highlighted the huge potential opportunities for companies such as Dell and Nvidia when it comes to providing the hardware needed for the new AI-powered age.

"We have two things we need to do," he laughed, “one - we have to go modernize a trillion dollars worth of the world’s centers - and second, we have to build these AI factories for the rest of the hundred trillion-dollar industries.”