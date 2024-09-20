Nimble promises all-in-one automation for SMB growth with new features

Nimble has launched new features which the company promises will help fuel growth across organizations, and not just specific departments. A move further supporting the company's efforts to be one of the best CRM software providers on the market.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, the company announced the release of Email Sequence Automation, a feature that integrates the recently launched Email Sequences, with key functionalities such as Web Forms, Webhooks, and Workflows. The integrations are bi-directional, the company explained, and should help different teams such as marketing, PR, customer support, HR, accounting, and others.

“By linking Workflow pipelines with Email Sequences, Nimble fully supports the customer journey, from capturing leads to closing deals,” commented Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “This enhancement helps teams save significantly by consolidating their tech stack.”

The new feature will come with industry-specific email sequence templates, automated lead and contact management, comprehensive customer journey support, and scalable contact engagement. More details about the intricacies of the new offering can be found on this link.

Capturing leads and closing deals

For those who are unaware, Nimble is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help businesses manage contacts, communications, and sales pipelines. It integrates with popular productivity tools like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and social media platforms to gather and organize customer information from multiple sources.

The CRM comes with a myriad of features such as contact management, email tracking, and task automation, streamlining both sales and marketing efforts. Finally, it consolidates all data into a single platform, helping teams collaborate better, and improve customer engagement.

The features are already available for use, Nimble said, adding that users can get all of them in a single payment plan.

In the near future, Nimble is planning on releasing more updates, including Lead Engagement Automation, which should be announced today, and Marketing Automation at scale, to be announced later this month.