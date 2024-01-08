New Year, new resolve for your digital security with Keeper: now 30% off

As the New Year unfolds, protecting your online defences tops the resolution list for a safer digital journey. Enter Keeper Password Manager, your steadfast guardian in the realm of cybersecurity, renowned for its ironclad security measures, seamless functionality, and an impressive array of features.

Get up to 30% off Keeper unlimited, Keeper family, and Keeper business today Make 2024 the year you prioritize your digital safety. Secure unlimited password storage, effortless sharing capabilities, and a suite of robust features with Keeper Password Manager.

Why this offer aligns with your New Year's goals?

Seamless integration for a new digital journey

Kickstart the year by simplifying password management, bolstering identity protection, and securing documents with Keeper's user-friendly interface. Compatibility across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and popular web browsers, ensures a smooth integration into your evolving digital lifestyle.

A strong emphasis on security

Keeper ensures that your data remains impenetrable and exclusively accessible to you with its zero-knowledge architecture, cutting-edge security audits, and top-tier encryption like AES 256-bit and PBKDF2.

(Image credit: Keeper)

Flexible choices to suit your resolutions

The Keeper Personal plan delivers unlimited password storage across all devices, ensuring utmost convenience without compromising security. The Family plan caters to up to five users, securing individual vaults for each member. Take advantage of this 30% off deal, making Keeper's already competitive pricing an even more appealing choice for your 2024 resolutions.

Tailored solutions for every aspiration

For businesses, Keeper offers a powerful suite of administrative tools, sharing options, and remote accessibility features. The Keeper Business Plan caters specifically to small and medium-sized enterprises, facilitating streamlined user password management, role assignment, policy enforcement, and comprehensive security audits, while delivering adaptable modules and tailored features to suit varied business needs.

Support for your resolutions

Businesses benefit from comprehensive support, encompassing onboarding, training, and 24/7 chat support. Individual users access a rich knowledge base, self-help guides, and a support portal for any assistance needed on their cybersecurity journey.