Synthetic DNA enables precise nanoscale architecture for advanced memory devices

The device operates using less than one-tenth of standard voltage levels

Combining DNA and perovskite creates highly efficient conductive channels

A research team at Penn State has developed a new type of memory device that combines synthetic DNA with perovskite semiconductors to achieve high storage density using very little power.

The device, known as a memristor, can remember the direction of prior current flow even after its power source is turned off.

This ability to store and process data in the same location mimics how neurons function in the brain, potentially enabling more efficient data processing.

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How DNA and perovskite work together in the device

The team applied silver nanoparticles to customized synthetic DNA sequences and integrated them with thin films of crystalline perovskite.

This process, called doping, made the DNA capable of conducting electricity while also orienting its units in a more streamlined fashion.

Unlike natural DNA, which behaves like long, entangled strands of wet spaghetti, short, rigid synthetic DNA fragments enable true architectural precision at the nanoscale.

"We can computationally determine exactly which sequences we need and how long they should be, and then we can rationally design them with synthetic DNA," said co-author Neela H. Yennawar.