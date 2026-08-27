I spend a lot of time working with laptops, accessories and other hardware, so I know exactly how much difference the right tech can make to a home office or small business setup.

Amazon has launched a surprise Tech Week sale in the UK, and I've picked out twelve unmissable deals that can make working from home easier, improve an existing setup or provide a useful upgrade without spending a fortune.

My picks cover everything from printers and laptops to webcams and SSDs from the likes of Dell, Epson, Logitech, and Crucial. There's something here for almost any home office or small business.

My top 12 must-buys in Amazon's surprise Tech Week sale

Save 29% Elgato Stream Deck Neo : was £97.98 now £69.99 at Amazon This is one of our favourite productivity-boosting gadgets. The compact Elgato Stream Deck Neo features eight customisable buttons so you can open up key software at the push of a button. Read more Read less ▼

Save £20 Munbyn Shipping Label Printer: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon This Bluetooth thermal printer handles 4 x 6-inch shipping and postage labels, works with major selling platforms and UK couriers, and includes 25 labels to get you started. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Amazon Basics Height Adjustable Monitor Stand: was £12.59 now £10.70 at Amazon For anyone working at their desk all day, a monitor stand or riser is, to my mind, essential for maintaining good posture (and preventing the neck ache as I suffered from looking down at my laptop all the time). An absolute home office essential. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Dell 15 Laptop: was £899 now £499 at Amazon This 15-inch laptop combines a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a Full HD 120Hz IPS display and Windows 11 Home. Read more Read less ▼

Save £56.01 Philips 27-Inch WQHD Monitor: was £149.99 now £93.98 at Amazon A business monitor under £100 is well worth a look, especially a 27-inch WQHD HDR10 model from a brand like Philips. This one doubles as a gaming display, too, with 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times. Read more Read less ▼

Why I recommend these products

I recently bought the Epson EcoTank ET-2861 printer for my home office, and definitely recommend it. The refillable ink tanks mean I don’t have to keep buying ridiculously expensive ink cartridges, which I had to do with my previous HP printer (especially since yellow kept running out and I couldn't print without it). Wireless printing, scanning and copying cover pretty much everything I need day to day.

For anyone looking to replace an aging computer, the Dell 15 Laptop packs a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and it's currently under £500. It pairs those specs with a 15-inch Full HD 120Hz display, making it a solid everyday machine for work.

The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse is another straightforward home office upgrade. Silent clicks keep noise down, while the MagSpeed scroll wheel, thumb wheel and 8K DPI sensor make navigating documents, spreadsheets and large screens easier.

If you run a small business that regularly sends out orders, the Munbyn thermal label printer could save you time and hassle. It prints 4 x 6-inch shipping labels without ink or toner and supports major selling platforms and UK delivery companies including Royal Mail, DPD and Evri.

The 2TB Crucial X9 Portable SSD is my storage pick because it combines plenty of capacity with read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. I have a few of these SSDs and they are great and work with PCs and Macs.

Finally, the Amazon eero 6+ two-pack tackles one of the more frustrating home office problems: unreliable Wi-Fi. It can cover up to 280m², handle more than 75 connected devices and uses mesh technology to reduce dead zones. I live in an old house with very thick walls, and this is the perfect solution to the problems that causes me.

They’re very different products, but between them they cover computing, printing, storage, networking, navigation and shipping — the everyday technology that can dramatically impact a home office or small business.