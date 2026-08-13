Most UK tech leaders say network outages are becoming a critical business problem

Tech leaders are finding complexities with contacts, vendors, and platforms are restricting transformation

Network resilience is increasingly an issue for leaders, rather than just IT

Businesses are relying on too much technology

New research has lifted the lid on how small business tech leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to ensure technology can drive change, citing network issues, increased complexity, and a lack of buy-in from other departments.

A rsurvey by Zen Internet of 500 tech leaders are mid-market and above companies, the research paints a depressing picture. IT departments and infrastructure are integral aspects of running a business, but too often – as indicated here – their expertise and purpose are misunderstood or simply ignored. The result seems to be a mismatch of contracts, vendors, and platforms slowing change.

Of particular concern is the suggestion that network modernization, while desirable, is unlikely for many businesses due to struggles with suppliers.

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Network resilience equals success

Results from the research make for sobering reading about what influence senior technology decision-makers have concerning investment into tech. A worrying 78% state that complexities are slowing change, and highlight challenges with multiple vendors, platforms, and contracts.

This suggests various issues, such as external departments making unilateral procurement decisions for software and hardware (a challenge that has existed for decades and one that comes with various unexpected implications for the buyer). Similarly, 49% of leaders feel their biggest barrier to making long-term decisions is the lack of commitment from non-IT leadership.

The research also shows 51% of technology leaders in the UK consider network resilience to be business critical, with outages having an impact on revenue and customers. Similarly, 94% consider network resilience to be important to their business’ overall success.

While 36% state network modernization will be their biggest investment over the next few years, of concern are responses concerning third parties. 47% believe suppliers delay projects, and 31% feel they block changes.

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IT is infrastructure

Based on the findings of the research, the state of UK businesses from an IT point of view is disappointing.

"Too many organisations are spending valuable time managing multiple suppliers, disconnected systems and separate security solutions when they should be focused on innovation and delivering value to customers," noted Jon Nowell, Managing Director of Zen Business.

"The challenge isn't simply keeping businesses connected. It's giving them the confidence that their network can support growth, cloud adoption, AI initiatives and new ways of working, while ensuring users, applications and data remain secure without adding more complexity.”

Finding a solution to the question of heel-dragging suppliers and finding a smart approach to challenges presented by contracts that may no longer be fit-for-purpose – while also encouraging leadership on network and infrastructure challenges – seem to be the priorities.

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