Most companies are now fully AI-ready - but some worry they're relying on it too much

New research from Canva has revealed the vast majority (92%) of technology leaders now use some form of AI-assisted coding tools, with four in five (78%) developers admitting they relied on such software every day.

Even though artificial intelligence has become engrained into most workflows already, two-thirds of the 300 technology decision-makers are expecting usage to increase “significantly” over the next 12 months.

However, productivity boosts have been met with concerns that human workers are now relying too heavily on AI tools – nearly one-third (30%) of leaders cite over-reliance as their top concern.

Tech leaders worried about over-reliance on AI

Canva found AI enables quicker prototyping, new idea exploration and draft generation, leading to faster and freer innovation and reduced costs for companies.

However, human oversight and tighter guardrails remain crucial, with 95% flagging the risks associated with AI-generated code.

So far, companies seem to be adhere to these principles – 93% say that AI-generated code is “always” or “often” reviewed.

“When paired with human judgment and expertise, [AI] unlocks significant benefits – from rapid prototyping to faster development cycles and greater productivity,” Canva CTO Brendan Humphreys commented.

One-fifth (21%) of tech leaders also noted concerns around junior engineers seeing their development stunted when using AI.

Looking ahead, Canva sees the need for further training to not only ensure that developers adopt AI tools, but they do so with full accountability.

Speaking about AI’s effects on the workforce, Humphreys said: “The engineers who will thrive in this new era are adopting AI to enhance their thinking and output, not replace it.”

The CTO also highlighted some attributes that humans can add to the mix while simultaneously allowing AI to take control over the repetitive, administrative work: “creativity, critical thinking and a deep sense of ownership.”