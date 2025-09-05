How AI is transforming software development for the better

The rapid evolution of generative AI tools is beginning to reshape how software is built, maintained, and scaled. AI is now streamlining many of the repetitive and time-consuming aspects of coding - freeing developers to focus on more strategic and creative challenges.

Despite the positive impact AI is having across all aspects of society, this shift also introduces new complexities. Developers and teams are navigating a fast-moving landscape of tools, workflows, and expectations, often without a clear playbook. The result is a period of intense experimentation, where best practices are still being defined and the role of the developer is being reimagined in real time.

AI-assisted development sits at the heart of this transformation. Whether it’s accelerating code generation, enabling more inclusive collaboration, or redefining what technical expertise looks like, the impact is already being felt across the industry – and it is only just getting started.

Nathaniel Okenwa Social Links Navigation Developer Evangelist at Twilio.

Why are we still in the “experimentation” phase of AI-assisted development?

Right now, AI-assisted development is still very much in the trial-and-error stage. The tools are evolving so quickly that there’s no single ‘right way’ to use them yet. Developers and teams are constantly testing new approaches, figuring out what works, and learning how to best integrate AI into their workflows.

This current experimentation stage is essential for refining AI technologies into tools that are actually useful, reliable, and tailored to real-world applications. It’s a bit like building the plane while flying it, but that’s what makes it so exciting!

You can see this shift in behavior across the industry. Many developers are changing their code editors every six months, as generative AI starts to become integrated to assist with drafting complex algorithms, refactoring existing code, and generating boilerplate code - something that used to happen every five to ten years.

Of the latest startup batch funded by Y Combinator, a major technology venture capital firm, a quarter have 95% of their codebases generated by AI. While developers still need to have enough classical coding training to debug and spot issues from this code, it’s one sign that AI isn’t just a side tool anymore.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How is AI changing the role of the developer?

There’s a lot of talk about AI replacing developers, but that’s not really what’s happening. What we are seeing instead is a shift in what developers focus on. Developers are now more involved in high-level problem-solving, system architecture, and ensuring the ethical deployment of AI systems.

Developers can put their energy into more challenging and rewarding work that inspires creativity and brings real job satisfaction. Developers remain indispensable, they are still very much in the driver’s seat.

What does the rise of LLMs and code generation mean for future workflows?

With LLMs and tools that can generate code from plain English, the way we build software is changing fast. You can now describe what you want in natural language, and the AI will give you a starting point and generate initial code solutions – what’s increasingly been called ‘vibe coding’.

This makes coding more accessible to people who aren’t traditional developers and opens the door to more collaborative and creative workflows - with AI handling initial drafts and developers refining and optimizing the code.

Essentially, the whole process becomes faster and more inclusive, enabling a broader range of people to contribute to software development. We’re also seeing new layers of abstraction emerge, with developers increasingly valued not just for writing code, but for how deep their technological understanding goes – tasks that used to be considered advanced, such as writing secure backend logic, has now become the new normal.

What new developer job titles or responsibilities might emerge?

Developers who are already experienced are going to be in a place where they can increase their productivity, and a whole lot more opportunities will be created for them. It’s likely we’ll see more job roles that simply don’t exist right now emerge at the intersection between LLMs and the tech we have now.

These might include roles focused on AI oversight, such as ‘AI system trainer’ or ‘AI ethics engineer.’ Core skills like critical thinking, intuition and lived experience will continue to hold a great deal of value, but how they’re applied will evolve.

Developers will need to adapt to roles that leverage their deeper technological understanding, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

How to strike the right balance between automation and human insight?

This comes down to recognizing the strengths and limitations of both, and proceeding with this in mind. Automation is great for speed and scale, but it can’t replace human judgment, creativity, or ethical reasoning.

Developers should lean into the things they do best as humans with real experience, like understanding context, making nuanced decisions, and thinking outside the box. There are also lots of roles right now that require human empathy and human touch that are undervalued.

I see a world where those roles become much more valuable, especially as we realize that not everything can or should be automated. We may even see a premium placed on entirely human-created products.

The goal is to ensure that AI serves as a tool that enhances human potential rather than replacing it!

We've featured the best AI writer.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro