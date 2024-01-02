Microsoft Teams is rolling out an incredibly useful messaging tweak we can't belive wasn't already a thing

Passing messages between Microsoft Teams chats should soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has announced it is rolling out the ability to forward messages between Microsoft Teams chat with just a click, saving users time when trying to pass on important notes or alerts.

The change should also make it easier to add extra information when forwarding a message between Microsoft Teams chats, hopefully meaning no vital context is lost or misplaced.

Microsoft Teams forwarding messages

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the new feature is outlined as allowing users to, "forward messages quickly from one chat to another using the right-click menu" - suggesting that users will simply need to right-click on the message they want to copy in order to do so.

Users will be able to forward messages to 1:1 Microsoft Teams chats, or to group conversations, and as mentioned, will be able to add additional content, "to provide context and clarity for the recipient".

The feature is rolling out now, and is generally available to Microsoft Teams users on Windows desktop versions of the software.

The news is the latest in a series of updates and upgrades as Microsoft Teams looks to continue offering the most intuitive and intelligent experience for users everywhere.

Recently, the platform announced an update that will allow users to manage calendar notifications directly within their Microsoft Teams Activity Feed, meaning there should no longer be a bit of a scramble between apps and services to hush an annoying pop-up or alert.

Microsoft Teams also recently unveiled a feature that will allow users to send in-meeting notifications to a specific person whilst on a call, allowing you to react or respond in a private way. The new "targeted in-meeting notification" tool will utilize a bot to make sure your message stays (relatively) secret, and is only delivered to the expected recipient.