Microsoft Teams is finally working on this incredibly basic, but super useful sharing tool

Making sure your co-workers or colleagues are included (or excluded) from the right projects and work tasks could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Microsoft Teams update.

The video conferencing platform has announced it is working on a new way to quickly and easily share contact information for those people not in a specific chat.

The company says the move will make it easier for others to "confidently get to know other collaborators", allowing the platform to be even more helpful for businesses everywhere.

A rather brief entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap doesn't go into too much detail about how the new feature will actually work, but given how previous similar additions operate, we would imaging the sharing being facilitated via the right-click mouse function.

The feature is still listed as being "in development" for the moment, but has a scheduled rollout date of January 2024, meaning users shouldn't have too long to wait.

When released, Microsoft says the tweak will be made generally available to all Teams users across Windows desktop and Mac.

The news is the latest in a series of updates and upgrades as Microsoft Teams looks to continue offering the most up to date and intuitive experience for users everywhere.

The news came after the company announced it is rolling out the ability to forward messages between Microsoft Teams chats with just a click, saving users time when trying to pass on important notes or alerts.

The change should also make it easier to add extra information when forwarding a message between Microsoft Teams chats, hopefully meaning no vital context is lost or misplaced.

Recently, the platform announced an update that will allow users to manage calendar notifications directly within their Microsoft Teams Activity Feed, meaning there should no longer be a bit of a scramble between apps and services to hush an annoying pop-up or alert.

Microsoft Teams also recently unveiled a feature that will allow users to send in-meeting notifications to a specific person whilst on a call, allowing you to react or respond in a private way. The new "targeted in-meeting notification" tool will utilize a bot to make sure your message stays (relatively) secret, and is only delivered to the expected recipient.