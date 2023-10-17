Microsoft is now teaching developers how to code for Arm as x86 end of life approaches

Microsoft has unveiled a new App Assure Arm Advisory Service to help developers get to grips with creating apps for Windows on Arm.

The announcement by Corporate VP for Customer Experience Engineering, Mike Adams, cites a third-party study that claims Arm’s market share is set to nearly double between now and 2027, by which point it is expected to account for one-quarter of the sector.

Adams says that ensuring Arm compatibility is essential in order to keep developers’ apps viable, which has spurred Redmond on to guide developers before it’s too late.

Windows is preparing developers for an Arm future

The program will include access to technical workshops, during which developers may ask questions about best practices, implementation, and other general guidance.

Apple has been growing its portfolio of developer resources in recent months, too, in a bid to help app creators develop apps specifically optimized for Apple hardware. Its offerings, like Ask Apple, Meet with App Store Experts, and Tech Talks, offer a similar set of resources.

Microsoft’s program will also include Arm experience suggestions, break-fix assistance for porting and building Arm apps, and a path for contacting Microsoft engineers should developers need further assistance or troubleshooting.

Furthermore, the Advisory Services Program will offer up code samples and reviews to help developers get to grips with coding for Arm.

Adams adds: “This service is in addition to our existing promise: your apps will run on Windows on Arm, and if you encounter any issues, Microsoft will help you remediate them.”

He confirms that most apps will work under emulation, and developers should be able to port their apps to run natively without too much trouble.

The extension of the existing App Assure program, designed to help developers migrate apps from Windows 7 to the latest Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems, is clearly a move designed to help developers, and therefore consumers, reduce their usage of legacy and less secure technologies.

Via The Register