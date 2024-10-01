Microsoft Defender will now warn users about insecure Wi-Fi networks

Public Wi-Fi can be hugely convenient when out and about or working on the go, but trusted public networks can be spoofed by cybercriminals looking to trick strangers into handing over their browsing data and sensitive info.

Following Microsoft Defender’s recent introduction of its privacy protection VPN, the security software has now announced it offers protection across macOS, Android, and iOS, alongside Wi-Fi security auto detection and more.

According to the Microsoft blog, Defender’s unsecure Wi-Fi detection will now recognize networks that offer weak encryption that could allow an attacker to steal your data and show a warning notification with the option to turn on Defender protection with one click.

Defending across devices

This feature is currently available for Android, iOS and Windows, and will be available soon on macOS. Automatic VPN activation for public Wi-Fi is also coming soon for all supported devices.

Android and iOS devices have had an additional boost to unsecure Wi-Fi detection allowing Defender VPN to be turned on directly from a warning notification, offering almost instantaneous network traffic protection. This feature will also soon be available for Windows and macOS devices.

To enable enhanced detection on mobile, users need to download Microsoft Defender from the App Store, Google Play or Microsoft Store, log in, and then click the ‘Get Started’ icon within the privacy protection options.

Microsoft introduced Defender for Endpoint in 2023 to improve the ability for IT teams to protect their network from cyberattacks and ransomware.

