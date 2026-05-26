The Corsair TC100 Relaxed has long been one of my top-rated gaming and office chairs - and it's got an unmissable price cut right now, with the fabric version of Corsair's budget seat now only £128 (was £200) at Amazon.

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I'd always recommend opting for the fabric model over the leatherette one. Whether you're using it for work and play, those long sessions in the chair are going to feel a lot more breathable and comfortable if you do.

This office chair was already discounted to a respectable £160, when I noticed that if you tick the voucher box you can get a further £32 off the price. I doubt it'll last long at this price, so grab it while you can - as office furniture editor here at TechRadar Pro, I cover this chair a lot and I've never seen it this cheap before.

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Save £72 Corsair TC100 Relaxed : was £199.99 now £127.99 at Amazon One of my favourite budget office and gaming chairs, the TC100 Relaxed does everything most people will need and nothing it doesn't. While it's not as feature-rich as high-end models, we found this an extremely comfortable seat. For the full discount, remember to tick the voucher box. Read more Read less ▼

One of the reasons I've always had a soft spot for the TC100 Relaxed is that it doesn't look like a full-on gaming chair. I mean, the design DNA is there, with its bucket seat and racing car-style backrest. But it's not brightly coloured or over-the-top.

Instead, Corsair opted for a more professional black and grey covering that won't look out of place when you're on a Zoom call with the boss. As a gamer, that's something I've always appreciated.

And it's comfortable. Very comfortable. Which is arguably the most important factor when getting a new office chair. After all, you're going to be spending hours in this beast. Corsair says the TC100 Relaxed is suitable for users up to 6'2, with a 264lbs weight limit.

Don't be fooled by the low price here. In our review, we said that "the Corsair TC100 Relaxed doesn’t sacrifice quality where it matters most - despite its cheaper price tag. It looks and feels every bit like some of the higher-end chairs I’ve had my hands on in recent years."