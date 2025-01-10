Linux Foundation brings together top browser makers for more "open" approach
Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers is a new initiative
- The Linux Foundation launches new initiative to look after Chromium browsers
- It’s meant to give a “neutral space” for developers to contribute without barriers
- Google, Meta, Microsoft and Opera have already joined
The Linux Foundation has declared its support for open-source Chromium-based browsers with the launch of a new initiative.
The ‘Supporters of Chromium-Based Bowsers’ program is designed to help support open source contributions and improve the sustainability of Chromium projects to “drive technological advancement.”
Its goal is to create a “neutral space” where industry leaders, academia, developers, and the broader open source community can come together to contribute to open-source browsers without barriers.
Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers
“This project will provide much-needed funding and development support for open development of projects within the Chromium ecosystem," Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin commented.
Google, Meta, Microsoft and Opera have already committed to supporting the initiative, which is hoped to foster collaboration and distribute resources across Chromium projects.
Like other Foundation initiatives, the Chromium program will focus on transparency, inclusivity and community-driven development to “[meet] the needs of the wider Chromium community.”
The Foundation, which of course supports the Linux operating system, has been spreading its support and positive messaging across the entire tech industry since its inception as a nonprofit in 2000.
In late 2022, it launched the Overture Maps Foundation to create an interoperable mapping data set for the likes of autonomous driving and data visualization, with founding partners including AWS, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom.
Then, in April 2024 it announced the LF AI & Data Foundation to improve the state of generative AI for enterprises.
Speaking about the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative, Chrome VP Parisa Tabriz commented: “We believe the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers is an important opportunity to create a sustainable platform to support industry leaders, academia, developers, and the broader open source community in the continued development and innovation of the Chromium ecosystem.”
