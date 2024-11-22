LinkedIn is ditching its live audio broadcast capabilities

Users will no longer be able to create new LinkedIn Audio Events streams from December 2

Streams scheduled up until December 31 will continue to be supported

LinkedIn Live takes its place in a product simplification effort

LinkedIn has confirmed it will be discontinuing Audio Events, its audio-only broadcast feature, in an effort to simplify its live event tools.

From December 2, 2024, users will no longer be able to create standalone Audio Events on the platform.

Users will instead have to use the LinkedIn Live service, which includes video and audio broadcasting supported by third-party streaming tools.

LinkedIn Audio Events being discontinued

The company confirmed in a support article: “We are updating our live event creation experience, bringing together our Audio Events and LinkedIn Live into a single entrypoint.”

Although users will no longer be able to create native Audio Events from December 2, Audio Events scheduled up until December 31, 2024 will still be supported. Users who need more time to find alternative solutions should schedule the Audio Events they need between now and the end of the year before the December 2 deadline.

The support page points affected users seeking “trusted third-party streaming partners” to a separate LinkedIn Live Overview support page.

LinkedIn Live offers real-time commenting for audience engagement and automatically records events to make them available for replaying and sharing on profiles or company pages after the event.

The Microsoft-owned platform’s live broadcasting efforts first came about with the launch of LinkedIn Live in 2019. Initially rolled out on an invite-only beta basis for US users, it focused on live video experiences, but it has since incorporated streaming options for conferences, product launches and Q&As.

When it launched, LinkedIn director of product management Pete Davies said: “Video is the fastest growing format on our platform right now, and the one most likely to get people talking.”