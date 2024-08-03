Like magic: new Wi-Fi solution can detect distressed seniors using wireless signals only — Gamgee's game-changing fall detection system could also be used for intruder detection and much more

Falls are a significant concern for the elderly, as they can lead to severe injuries, loss of independence, and even fatal outcomes. According to the World Health Organization, falls are the second leading cause of accidental injury deaths worldwide, with older adults being particularly vulnerable.

Gamgee has introduced an advanced Wi-Fi and AI-powered fall detection system for seniors that detects falls and immediately notifies family members and caregivers through a dedicated app. In addition, by analyzing daily activity patterns, it can provide valuable health insights for proactive health management.

By using wireless signals, the Wi-Fi Fall Protection system eliminates the need for traditional fall detection methods such as wearables and cameras. It reportedly detects falls with high accuracy and minimal false alarms, ensuring the safety and well-being of users.

Minimal false alarms

Solid coverage is obviously essential for the system to function properly, so Gamgee offers high-end Wi-Fi 6 routers with an extended range. During onboarding, users receive assistance in setting up mesh nodes to maximize coverage throughout the house and, if needed, the driveway and garden (additional nodes can be purchased for this). The app guides users through the setup process, providing insights into areas with insufficient coverage and issuing warnings when necessary.

Gamgee has launched a campaign on Indiegogo to bring this technology to market. The Wi-Fi Fall Detection Kit, with three Wi-Fi 6 routers and a two year free subscription to the app will set you back $320.

Paul Hendriks, CEO and Co-Founder of Gamgee, emphasized the emotional and practical benefits of the new system, stating, "We’re not just launching a product; we’re launching a new era of compassionate, tech-smart eldercare. Our technology doesn’t just protect; it empowers and connects, enhancing the lives of our seniors and their families."

Wi-Fi Home Alarm System

Alongside this new product, Gamgee also introduced its Wi-Fi Home Alarm System which uses the same technology to distinguish between familiar and unfamiliar movements within the home. This system aims to improve home security while reducing false alarms, making home safety more efficient. The system intelligently arms and disarms itself based on family presence, so you don't need to worry about it.

Gamgee says it plans to integrate its system with other Wi-Fi-enabled home devices, aiming to create a fully automated, smart living environment.