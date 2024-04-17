Lenovo's latest desktop PCs are AI-ready, and powered by the latest AMD chips

Hot on the heels of AMD announcing its latest Ryzen Pro chips, Lenovo has unveiled three new desktops it hopes will offer a futureproof and AI-capable solution to business customers.

The brand-new AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 Series processors power the new Lenovo PCs, which the company says are great for handling AI workloads, boasting up to 16 TOPS of integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) power.

Lenovo says that its AI features will help improve video rendering software performance, increase fan speed during intense coding sessions, and even balance software performance when multitasking.

New Lenovo PCs deliver AI enhancements

Speaking about the companies’ early entry into the AI-capable PC market and its long-standing partnership with AMD, Sanjeev Menon, VP and GM for Worldwide Desktop Business in Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo, said: ”The AI PC era is already here and at Lenovo we are embracing it to unlock new possibilities.”

The ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5 tower PC and the ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5 small form factor PC combine AMD’s Ryzen Pro 8000 Series chip with integrated graphics based on AMD’s RDNA 3 technology, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4 SSD or SATA 3 HDD storage.

Some of the many ports include one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, four USB 3.2 Gen 1, four USB 2.0 and one HDMI 2.1, but despite the new AMD chips’ ability to support Wi-Fi 7, these are limited to Wi-Fi 6.

Lenovo sees them as a great middle-ground for balancing daily commercial tasks like browsing with more data-intensive tasks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The third model, the compact ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5, also supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. However, it has a different storage configuration, comprising two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots. It has fewer ports but still benefits from USB 3.2 connections, including one USB-C port.

This more compact M75q model will go on sale for €669 from June 2024. The other two models will be priced at €699, with the M75s also going on sale in June and the M75t joining later in August.