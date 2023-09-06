Largest computer monitors 2023

If you want to see the bigger picture, you need the largest computer monitors. These magnificent machines deliver pin-sharp resolutions and performance-boosting refresh rates, letting you zero in on every detail.

Whether you’re gaming, creating content, or studying spreadsheet data, the largest monitors for computers are designed to give you a complete overview. But how do you know which one is right for you? After all, screen size isn’t everything. There are plenty of other factors to consider when you’re looking for the largest computer monitors to complement your set-up

To help you find the right screen, We’ve tested a range of the best business monitors and top displays for the home. During our review process, we check out everything from consistent color palettes to refresh rates and resolutions. And these are the ones we recommend when you want the largest monitor screen for your PC.

What's the largest computer monitor in 2023?

Largest computer monitor: Best overall

1. Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 A huge monitor with rich graphics, hobbled by a clunky UI Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 49in Resolution: 5120 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 32:9 Inputs: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Display port 1.4, 4 x USB Type-C Today's Best Deals View at Samsung View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large 4K HDR display + Phenomenal color, response time, and refresh rate + Price has come down Reasons to avoid - Clunky UI

Since our original in-depth review in late 2023 the OLED G9's price has come down from around $2100 to just $1800, making its price much more reasonable for a 49-inch 4K monitor.

The G9 is classified as an ultrawide curved monitor, so in theory is able to juggle multiple workspaces and gaming. In our review we found the best performance was to be had when pairing this monitor with a powerful graphics card such as the RTX 4090.

Gamers in particular will be delighted with the massive 32:9 resolution. During our test, titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Doom: Eternal showed both game detail and user interface in precision detail.

While we're on the topic of UI, for some reason Samsung has overhauled their previous user interface which was clear and easy to use. The updated version is extremely clunky and makes it difficult to access new features. We hope this will be fixed with a firmware update in future. But while it may not be the de facto biggest computer monitor, it’s an excellent choice for those who want more screen real estate.

Largest computer monitor: Best for gaming

Samsung has had great success with its ever growing range of ultrawide curved gaming monitors, so it’s perhaps not surprising that the company has decided to take a risk on a TV-sized curved gaming monitor with a 16:9 ratio.

As one of the largest monitors for gaming, it comes with one of the coolest accessories we've ever reviewed. Besides the regular infra-red remote, there’s a Bluetooth 'Ark Dial'. This remote uses buttons and a large notched scroll wheel to make adjusting gaming and picture settings easier to navigate.

On the flipside, this particular monitor cannot connect to a computer via DisplayPort, as it doesn't have one. You can, of course, hook up your monitor via one of the HDMI 2.1 ports but be warned that the Odyssey Ark can only display one input source at a time. This means if you want to have your PS5 game running along one side of your screen next to your regular desktop, you'll be disappointed.

Largest computer monitor: Best for business

(Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell C8621QT 86in 4K Interactive Touch Monitor The Godzilla of computer monitors, for those with lots of room and cash Specifications Screen size: 86in Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x USB-C, 3 x USB 3.1 Reasons to buy + Relatively light + Multiple input types + Upgradeable Micro PC Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Dell's gargantuan touchscreen display has been on the market for a few years now and its clear to see why it's so popular. For those looking for the biggest monitor, the C8621QT helpfully comes in four sizes (55", 65", 75", and 86”). Those willing to pay for the largest model will benefit from its 20-point multi touch screen. Shorter computer users will be pleased to hear there's also an accessibility option to allow them to access all areas of the monitor.

While we're talking brass tacks, the monitor’s greatest selling point is the ability to swap out the OptiPlex Micro PC driving the display. The modular approach means a new OptiPlex can be easily installed whenever the old model begins to slow, extending its lifespan significantly.

At 252 lb (114 kilos) the C8621QT is not only much lighter than its predecessor but its support for USB-C means you can provide power (up to 90W) and data over the same connection.

Largest computer monitors: FAQs

What is an ultrawide monitor? The best ultrawide monitors are much wider than traditional computer screens. They use a 21:9 aspect ratio, which resembles what you might see at your local cinema rather than a regular monitor.

What is a dual monitor setup? Not everyone wants the largest computer monitor on the market. Whether you’re working to a budget or just looking to save space, the best monitors for a dual set-up let you pair your existing display to maximize screen real estate. Provided your computer supports it, this means you can display your desktop across multiple screens or juggle multiple desktops on different monitors.

Can I just use a TV as a large monitor? Most modern TVs make for some of the best monitors , and can be used as large computer monitors, provided they have a compatible display port. You'll get best results from using an HDMI cable but some televisions also have older DVI/VGA ports which your computer may be able to use. Make sure to double check your screen’s supported resolutions to be sure they're compatible with your graphics card.

How to choose the largest computers monitors

When choosing which large computer monitor is best for you, your first consideration shouldn’t just be size (and whether you have the space for it). While this is important, there are other factors at play.

Always check your chosen display’s resolution - you can find lots of the best 5K and 8K monitors at a decent size. Also observe refresh rate and response time, brightness, and contrast ratio. For best results, you'll most likely need to configure your computer's display adapter properties and tinker with the UI on the monitor itself.

It’s also worth selecting based on how you’ll use the monitor. All the best gaming monitors minimize lag because in games every split-second counts, while the best monitors for photo editing are optimized for color accuracy.

How we test the largest computer monitors

We’ve tested a massive range of displays for the office and home, going hands-on with everything from the best monitors for graphic design to best monitors for video editing . And we take the same rigorous approach to testing them all, whether they’re the biggest computer screen or the best portable monitors for on-the-go viewing.

We test, review, and rate monitors based on multiple factors, such as price, design, luminance, and performance. Alongside comparing screen sizes, we also assess the number and type of ports to determine who would benefit most from each display. Everything from the smallest to the biggest monitor will be used in a variety of scenarios - whether it’s work, media consumption, gaming, or everything in between - so we always test to evaluate where each one excels (and tell you where it doesn’t).

Performance is evaluated by how well the actual screen tech works and refresh rate. For gaming monitors, frames per second are especially important because you’ll want a high refresh rate during competitive games where you don't miss a minute of the action.