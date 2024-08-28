Is X about to launch a video conferencing tool?

In the latest step on its quest to become an ‘everything app’, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is now exploring video conferencing.

X employee Chris Park shared a screenshot of the tool to his profile, revealing the company recently conducted its first internal video call using the new tool, dubbed X Conference.

Park claimed initial feedback was positive, and the company plans to add features such as speaker pinning and improved notifications for when users leave or join calls. The developers are also likely working on reducing how much the interface flickers between speaker views in order to prevent the speaker from seeing themselves so frequently.

X Conference

Among the comments was a fire emoji from Musk himself, suggesting that the post is indicative of an upcoming launch and not just a rumor.

App developers exploring the new tool suggested that it could also be supported within the iOS app, and that unique meeting codes could be added for improved security.

The development follows X’s recent moves to challenge platforms like LinkedIn for job listings, and PayPal for payments, with the company now setting its sights on the likes of Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams in the video meeting space.

Despite being a new feature, X has already been using live video streaming via the Spaces feature, which could integrate with X Conference, if not at least inspire it.

However, the platform hasn’t been without its share of criticism since the Musk takeover in late 2022. Specifically, users expressed concern over the lack of proper IP masking and the on-by-default approach for the new calling feature.

Given the controversy surrounding the platform – and its ownership – demand for an X-owned video conferencing platform is unclear, however with hybrid and remote working continuing to be popular across the world (even if Musk isn’t a fan), there’s undoubtedly space for one more online collaboration tool in the space.