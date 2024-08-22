Zoom calls aren't going anywhere yet - and could soon get even more AI

Remember when workers were sent home as the severity of the pandemic began to reveal itself, leaving employees with little more than Zoom through which to communication and collaborate?

Several years later, the video conferencing platform is continuing to grow, with the working world showing no signs of ever returning to the office entirely.

What’s more, Zoom is jumping on the AI bandwagon, and by staying on top of the emerging trend, revenues are continuing to climb.

Zoom is going from success to success

The company recently announced its quarterly earnings, citing strong demand for its AI-powered collaboration tools designed to cater to hybrid work models. In the most recent three-month period, Zoom reported a revenue of $1.16 billion, up a steady 2.1% year-over-year.

Since hitting all-time highs throughout the pandemic, Zoom has turned its attentions to integrating artificial intelligence into its products, including its Contact Center platform. The company is already starting to reap the rewards, with shares rising 3% in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.

“Zoom Contact Center racked up several marquee customers, including its largest single order deal to-date, highlighting our ability to win competitive deals for full scale, customer-facing deployments with our higher-end packages that utilize advanced AI features to enhance agent performance," noted Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan.

However, some have suggested that the company has been lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time twice in a row, indicating that Zoom must continue to expand its product offerings to maintain its momentum and prove it’s more than just a one-hit pandemic wonder.

The company now expects fiscal 2025 revenue between $4.63 billion and $4.64 billion, up around $20 million from its earlier projections.