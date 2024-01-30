Zoom is coming to the Apple Vision Pro — and your video calls are about to get super weird

Your weekly Zoom meetings are about to go to a whole new dimension thanks to a new partnership with Apple.

The tech giant has announced an official Zoom app for its Apple Vision Pro device, allowing users to collaborate in what it says is a more real-world, immersive environment - and all you need is a $3,499 (minimum) headset.

Available with the Apple Vision Pro on its February 2 launch date, Zoom says the app will help workers distributed around the world or in different offices feel more connected and included when video conferencing, and includes a number of its key features, as well as some new tools especially designed for the device.

Zoom on Apple Vision Pro

In a blog post announcing the news, Zoom said the launch will, "propel the company into the new world of spatial computing, giving users new ways to feel more connected with others".

“Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.

“The integration of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro and visionOS extends our platform promise of allowing participants the ultimate meeting experience from anywhere and delivers on our commitment of seamless collaboration and communication.”

The launch brings in a couple of new features designed specifically for the Apple Vision Pro that look to take advantage of the device's new capabilities.

This includes a fully immersive, spatial experience allowing users to feel like they really are in the same room as their colleagues, without the need for any extra equipment or setup. Zoom also says its Personas feature gives users an "authentic" representation of themselves on the call, including replicating facial and hand movements to be seen by other participants, giving a much closer connection.

Users will also be able to share 3D objects in much more detail, with the Apple Vision Pro allowing wearers to get a new perspective on items. Integration with Zoom Team Chat is possible too, as well as the ability to pin up to five Zoom Meeting participants anywhere in the user's physical space to feel more connected.

The news is the latest collaboration between the tech giant and Zoom, which in December 2023 also announced a new Zoom app for Apple TV, allowing users little escape from their calls.