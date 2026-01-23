NYSE is reportedly developing a 24/7 platform for tokenized stocks and ETFs

Instant settlement will eliminate the usual one-day delay in conventional markets

Investors may manage cash flow outside traditional banking hours effectively

The New York Stock Exchange is reportedly developing a new platform to allow 24/7 trading of tokenized stocks and ETFs.

Bloomberg reports the new platform will provide instant settlement, removing the typical one-day delay seen in conventional markets.

The platform is designed to operate continuously, potentially enabling investors to manage cash flow outside traditional banking hours.

Blockchain integration and platform design

Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the NYSE, is said to be collaborating with Citigroup and the Bank of New York Mellon to implement support for tokenized deposits.

According to Michael Blaugrund of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the platform reflects a shift in market technology “from trading floor, to electronic order-book, to blockchain.”

The system reportedly integrates the NYSE’s Pillar matching engine with a blockchain-based network, linking tokenized shares directly to conventional stock equivalents.

Owners of these digital assets will maintain rights to dividends and corporate governance, while stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars serve as the settlement mechanism.

The architecture also enables connections to multiple networks, suggesting interoperability between tokenized financial products and traditional infrastructure.

The NYSE’s move follows similar efforts by Nasdaq, which recently applied to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to trade tokenized versions of equities.

The London Stock Exchange Group has also launched a digital private fund management platform, while JPMorgan Chase unveiled a tokenized money market fund based on Ethereum in December 2025.

These developments highlight growing interest in blockchain and digital assets within conventional finance.

Enthusiasts have long criticized the limited trading hours of existing markets, arguing that digital technology makes time constraints unnecessary.

Despite the promise of round-the-clock trading, several hurdles remain. Regulatory approval is still pending, and integrating tokenized shares with existing clearing and custody systems is complex.

Data center infrastructure must also support continuous operation, and blockchain-based settlement will need to handle high transaction volumes reliably.

The need for stablecoin-backed settlement introduces exposure to digital asset volatility.

Linking tokenized financial products to physical assets such as Nvidia AI GPUs or other compute resources may raise additional operational and legal questions.

While the platform could modernize trading and expand investor flexibility, the actual impact depends on regulatory oversight and widespread adoption.

