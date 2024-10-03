Intel and Google Cloud team up to launch super-secure VMs

Google Cloud has announced the general availability of upgraded Confidential Computing instances in partnership with Intel.

The new C3 instances use 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors (Sapphire Rapids) and offer a virtual machine solution for businesses handling sensitive or regulated data.

The companies say Google’s Confidential Computing, which encrypts data during processing, is gaining popularity among regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and government agencies, where data privacy is paramount.

“At Google, we have been early adopters and investors in Confidential Computing products and solutions," noted Product Manager Joanna Young and Product Lead Sam Lugani.

"For more than four years, we’ve grown our Confidential Computing offerings and added new capabilities, and our customers have deployed these capabilities to enhance the security and confidentiality of their workloads in many innovative ways.”

The two companies envision C3 instances working across cookieless AdTech, multi-bank fraud detection and collaborative medical research.

Moreover, the Intel partnership extends to the use of Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) for hardware-based privacy and security. By creating isolated execution environments within virtual machines, TDX promises to keep software and data protected from other cloud tenants and even Google Cloud admins.

The company’s Xeon Scalable processors also enforce encryption at the hardware level.

In-keeping with the security credentials, remote attestation offers cryptographic proof that a VM is genuine and running authenticated firmware, helping companies to maintain compliance with security policies.

Intel Trust Authority also features as a tool that allows companies to manage Confidential Computing environments across multiple clouds, on-prem and edge locations.

Confidential VM with Intel TDX on the C3 machine series is now available me in the asia-southeast1, us-central1 and europe-west4 regions. Google Cloud also noted that Confidential VM incurs additional costs on a per-vCPU and per-GB basis on top of Compute Engine pricing.