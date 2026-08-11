Improved connectivity is helping more Brits realise their dream — in both business and personal life

Vodafone uncovers a “nation full of drive” with 85% of Brits building towards a major ambition

Over half of those surveyed believe it is easier to find opportunities in the digital era

Vodafone launched the UK’s first Opportunity Hub in London, intended to provide advice and connections to ambitious visitors

Vodafone has released the results of research into how being connected has opened the door to people being able to pursue their goals.

With 40% of Brits feeling “more ambitious than ever” and a majority aiming to achieve major targets in personal and professional development, the research is part of VodafoneThree’s investment into building the UK’s best network.

Interestingly, the findings also highlight that key career events take place in our 20s and 30s, and accompany the successful Opportunity Hub event targeted at this age group.

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Connecting unlocks opportunity

Vodafone’s survey found over half (55%) of Brits feel it is easier to find opportunities in the digital era, with 20% wishing they had started working toward their ambitions sooner. 42% believe greater connectivity has had a positive effect on reaching their goals, with 49% now “better placed” to achieve than they were 5 or 10 years ago.

The survey also uncovered the blocks to personal and professional ambitions. Unsurprisingly, financial constraints are the main barrier, with 22% admitting this. But lack of confidence at 13%, fear of failure (12%) and limited access to the tools needed for self-improvement (9%) are also mentioned as challenges.

However, life’s disruptions can be seen as launch points, with bereavement (27%) and redundancy (25%) catalysts for chasing ambitions, alongside parenthood (25%).

“Britain isn't short of ambition," a VodafoneThree spokesperson said, "the challenge is turning ambition into action. Our research shows that connectivity is increasingly part of that equation, with nearly two-thirds of would-be founders saying unreliable connectivity has held them back from starting a business locally.”

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