The Amazon Gaming Week sale is, it turns out, a surprisingly excellent place to find home office essentials. Seriously - I went through every product on the list and picked out my favorite products, whether you're upgrading your work kit or looking for tech to pull double-duty.

It's not just RGB keyboards and ultrawide monitors discounted - although there are plenty of them. It's absolutely packed with deals for everyday essentials in the home office (or office, for that matter), including some of the best laptops for work and gaming.

As an expert reviewer of the best office chairs and best standing desks, I was pleased to see some big bargains on office furniture for Gaming Week. And I was impressed with the savings on the likes of headsets and SSDs.

With that in mind, I've selected some unmissable deals on office chairs, standing desks, portable storage, and PC accessories that make life more productive.

Office chairs

Save 21% (£70) Sihoo Doro C300 office chair: was £340 now £270 at Amazon The Sihoo Doro C300 has some great extra features I always look out for - dynamic lumbar support that moves with your body, 3D armrests, headrest, breathable mesh design, tilt and recline. The silhouette is in the traditional style, suitable for offices and home offices. We awarded this stars in our review, calling it "a pleasant ergonomic office chair that provides all-day comfort." An optimal pick if you're going to be at your desk for a full day's work (or longer). Read more ▼

Desks

Save 19% (£30) FlexiSpot E1 Plus standing desk: was £160 now £130 at Amazon This electric standing desk comes from one of my favorite desk-makers, FlexiSpot. Height range is a standard 73.5 to 118cm, supports four programmable presets, and there's an LED height display. Other desk colors and sizes are available - from 100x60cm up to 200x80cm - all currently discounted. But I've selected this mid-sized 120x60cm model because it includes headphone hook and an under-desk drawer. Read more ▼

Laptops

Save 25% (£270) Acer Nitro V16: was £1,100 now £830 at Amazon This 16in gaming laptop will be of interest to content creators and performance-driven professionals. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 graphics card. In our review for a lower-specced model, we liked "its surprisingly solid performance while sitting at the lower end of the gaming laptop spectrum." A good budget pick. Read more ▼

Monitors

Save 18% (£15) Philips 24E1N1100A 24in monitor: was £85 now £70 at Amazon I can't imagine a more business-styled monitor (and I'm not sure why it's even in the Gaming Week sale). It's not especially fancy, has a 100Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and supports HDMI 1.4. But it's nicely priced for a 24in FHD display for everyday office tasks. Read more ▼

Storage

Save 15% (£29) Crucial X10 Pro 2TB portable SSD: was £190 now £161 at Amazon This is a super-compact portable SSD that is priced about right for its 2TB storage capacity (you're doubling your storage for sixty quid since a 1TB model runs to £10; a 4TB is £274). We gave this 4 / 5 stars in our review, where we found "it can sustain its performance with large files and doesn’t exhibit any thermal throttling issues." Read more ▼

Mouse

Save 40% (£25) Logitech MX Master 2S: was £63 now £38 at Amazon This mouse is one of the best around - we awarded it the full 5 stars in our review, finding it hard to fault across the board. "With its highly customizable buttons and scroll wheels, multi-computer control, high-precision tracking that works on most surfaces, dual connectivity and long battery life, not to mention its low latency, good ergonomics and high sensitivity, this is a mouse with many applications." Read more ▼

Keyboards

Save 14% (£13) Corsair K70 CORE wired mechanical keyboard: was £90 now £77 at Amazon I've always enjoyed using mechanical keyboards, and they're always a good choice for work and play. Especially a wired model like this one, which should be responsive and experience no latency. I'm seeing a few keyboards in the sale, but this one stands out to be because it's full-sized with the essential num-pad. Read more ▼

Headsets

Logitech G G535 Lightspeed headset: was £120 now £55 at Amazon This wireless headset is, I think, just the right side of professional to be suitable for video calls - but alongside PC compatibility, it also works with PS4 and PS5. The headset features on-ear controls and a stowable mic that mutes when flipped up. Read more ▼

More business tech deals for the home office

I'm seeing some great deals on business tech hidden in the Gaming Week sales - here are some of my best finds. And no, I don't know why Amazon included that label printer as part of its gaming deals promo either.