Amazon Gaming Week offers a surprising amount for the home office
The Amazon Gaming Week sale is, it turns out, a surprisingly excellent place to find home office essentials. Seriously - I went through every product on the list and picked out my favorite products, whether you're upgrading your work kit or looking for tech to pull double-duty.
It's not just RGB keyboards and ultrawide monitors discounted - although there are plenty of them. It's absolutely packed with deals for everyday essentials in the home office (or office, for that matter), including some of the best laptops for work and gaming.
As an expert reviewer of the best office chairs and best standing desks, I was pleased to see some big bargains on office furniture for Gaming Week. And I was impressed with the savings on the likes of headsets and SSDs.
With that in mind, I've selected some unmissable deals on office chairs, standing desks, portable storage, and PC accessories that make life more productive.
Office chairs
The Sihoo Doro C300 has some great extra features I always look out for - dynamic lumbar support that moves with your body, 3D armrests, headrest, breathable mesh design, tilt and recline. The silhouette is in the traditional style, suitable for offices and home offices. We awarded this stars in our review, calling it "a pleasant ergonomic office chair that provides all-day comfort." An optimal pick if you're going to be at your desk for a full day's work (or longer).
- Steelcase Gesture (was £1289) now £1056 at Amazon: Scored 4 / 5 stars in our review.
- Sihoo M59AS (was £250) now £180 at Amazon: Cheap seat for adaptive lumbar support.
- Corsair T3 Rush gaming chair (was £300) now £200 at Amazon: A professionally styled racing-inspired office and gaming chair.
Desks
This electric standing desk comes from one of my favorite desk-makers, FlexiSpot. Height range is a standard 73.5 to 118cm, supports four programmable presets, and there's an LED height display. Other desk colors and sizes are available - from 100x60cm up to 200x80cm - all currently discounted. But I've selected this mid-sized 120x60cm model because it includes headphone hook and an under-desk drawer.
- Fezibo standing desk with keyboard tray (was £100) now £73 at Amazon: Amazing price considering what you get here.
- Fezibo standing desk (was £90) now £60 at Amazon: Simply one of the cheapest desks I've ever seen.
- FlexiSpot 4-leg standing desk (was £190) now £162 at Amazon: A more traditional and stable design.
Laptops
This 16in gaming laptop will be of interest to content creators and performance-driven professionals. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 graphics card. In our review for a lower-specced model, we liked "its surprisingly solid performance while sitting at the lower end of the gaming laptop spectrum." A good budget pick.
- Asus ROG Strix G18 (was £3200) now £2800 at Amazon: Staggeringly high-performance machine that ranks well in my creator laptop guides.
- MSI Vector 16 (was £2100) now £1599 at Amazon: A solid mid-range machine for gaming and more.
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (was £3400) now £3100 at Amazon: A well-specced beast suitable for heavier workloads.
Monitors
I can't imagine a more business-styled monitor (and I'm not sure why it's even in the Gaming Week sale). It's not especially fancy, has a 100Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and supports HDMI 1.4. But it's nicely priced for a 24in FHD display for everyday office tasks.
- MSI MPG 272URX (was £999) now £699 at Amazon: A true 27in 4K gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. Great for creators.
- Samsung Odyssey G6 OLED (was £743) now £549 at Amazon: A 27in 1440p monitor with a massive 360Hz refresh rate.
- Lenovo Legion R24e (was £79) now £59 at Amazon: A 1080p business monitor with play potential thanks to its 180Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync support.
Storage
This is a super-compact portable SSD that is priced about right for its 2TB storage capacity (you're doubling your storage for sixty quid since a 1TB model runs to £10; a 4TB is £274). We gave this 4 / 5 stars in our review, where we found "it can sustain its performance with large files and doesn’t exhibit any thermal throttling issues."
- Samsung T9 2TB SSD (was £363) now £289 at Amazon: We awarded this 4 / 5 stars in our review.
- WD 18TB HDD (was £318) now £275 at Amazon: Masses of hard drive storage space here.
- Corsair EX400U 1TB SSD (was £124) now £95 at Amazon: 4.5 / 5 in our review, possibly one of the best-performing units ever made.
Mouse
This mouse is one of the best around - we awarded it the full 5 stars in our review, finding it hard to fault across the board. "With its highly customizable buttons and scroll wheels, multi-computer control, high-precision tracking that works on most surfaces, dual connectivity and long battery life, not to mention its low latency, good ergonomics and high sensitivity, this is a mouse with many applications."
- Logitech G G309 Lightspeed (was £80) now £45 at Amazon: An all-black programmable gaming mouse.
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro (was £160) now £96 at Amazon: An RGB gaming mouse that's ultra-customizable.
- Razer Pro Click Mini (was £80) Now £60 at Amazon: A super-portable programmable mouse for productivity.
Keyboards
I've always enjoyed using mechanical keyboards, and they're always a good choice for work and play. Especially a wired model like this one, which should be responsive and experience no latency. I'm seeing a few keyboards in the sale, but this one stands out to be because it's full-sized with the essential num-pad.
- Yunzii B75 PRO wireless mechanical keyboard (was £76) now £57 at Amazon: A compact, customizable 75% keyboard.
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini wireless keyboard (was £220) now £120 at Amazon: Billed as the "world's fastest keyboard", and a full 11x faster than a mechanical board.
- Trust gaming keyboard and mouse combo (was £30) now £19 at Amazon: I've always liked Trust's budget keyboards, and this one is an full-sized RGB model with a mouse bundled in.
Headsets
This wireless headset is, I think, just the right side of professional to be suitable for video calls - but alongside PC compatibility, it also works with PS4 and PS5. The headset features on-ear controls and a stowable mic that mutes when flipped up.
- Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds (was £180) now £129 at Amazon: We awarded this 4.5 stars in our review, and they boast excellent noise cancelation.
- Eksa H6 wireless headset (was £63) now £48 at Amazon: I've had good experiences with Eksa's audio equipment - this one ticks all the boxes for work and play.
- Corsair HS80 Max wireless headset (was £170) now £110 at Amazon: A true gaming headset for PlayStation and PC, featuring Dolby Atmos. A wired model is also available for £60.
More business tech deals for the home office
I'm seeing some great deals on business tech hidden in the Gaming Week sales - here are some of my best finds. And no, I don't know why Amazon included that label printer as part of its gaming deals promo either.
- TP-Link RE505X Wi-Fi 6 internet booster (was £50) now £38 at Amazon
- TP-Link TL-SG1024D 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Splitter Switch (was £100) now £74 at Amazon
- WD Red Pro 24TB NAS internal hard drive (was £575) now £524 at Amazon
- SanDisk Professional 16TB G-RAID MIRROR RAID enterprise-class desktop hard drive (was £685) now £578 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor (was £347) now £290 at Amazon
- Niimbot B1 label maker machine (was £40) now £26 at Amazon
- Anker Nebula Capsule 3 laser projector (was £750) now £550 at Amazon
