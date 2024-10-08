If you’re looking for a portable monitor, we’ve got you one - the ARZOPA is our Prime Day pick

Working from home doesn’t always mean working from home, and this portable monitor could help you make the most of the hybrid lifestyle.

We’ve found this fantastic monitor deal in Amazon October Prime Day, which could help bring the luxury of the two-screen method to your local coffee shop, train journey, or just a different spot around the house.

Prime Day is making staying within your budget easy, without sacrificing on quality. The ARZOPA 15.6” FHD 1080P Portable Monitor is currently selling at just $59.98 down from $129.99, with a saving of almost $70 - this one will fly off the shelves.

ARZOPA Portible 15.6" Monitor: was $129.99 now $59.98 at Amazon

If you need a slim, lightweight, monitor for your on the go work, we've found the perfect choice! The ARZOPA Portable Monitor has plenty of connection options so you can stay online on the go.

Compatibility, color, and comfort

The ARZOPA boasts a stunning 1080P, FHD, IPS, and anti-glare display, with a 60Hz resolution for a rich color, bringing your pictures and videos to life. The 15.6” display gives you plenty of screen space whilst being lightweight enough to easily bring on the go.

Coming in at just 1.7lbs, the monitor is slim and compact, allowing you plenty of space for all your other devices.

Staying connected is easier than ever with the ARZOPA, with three connectors; two USB-C and one mini HDMI ensuring a seamless experience for all your devices. The monitor is compatible with any laptop, or with PC, Switch, Phone, Xbox, and more.

The adjustable protective case means your monitor is safe and sturdy, and the USB-C and mini HDMI included mean you’re all set to dive right in.

The ARZOPA portable monitor is on sale until the 10th of October, so make sure you grab it while you can.