Google Gemini predicts smaller SSD discounts than expected for Black Friday 2025

Both portable and internal SSD prices appear likely to remain close to normal

Shoppers may see fewer deep cuts on Samsung, SanDisk, WD, and Crucial drives

Gemini’s AI-generated forecasts for Amazon’s top 20 SSDs suggest this year’s Black Friday discounts may not deliver quite the dramatic price drops that buyers are expecting.

Predictions across both portable and internal models show mostly minor changes rather than deep reductions, suggesting a quieter season for storage deals in 2025.

We took prices from October 2023, November 2023, October 2024, November 2024, and October 2025, and then got Gemini to forecast what it expected the prices to be in time for this year's Black Friday (we fed it some additional data, so it had context for all of the drives).

Not huge savings

Among portable SSDs, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme is predicted to be cut from £150 in October to around £140, while Samsung’s T7 Portable 2TB follows a similar pattern, dipping from £150 to £135.

The larger Samsung T9 4TB, which has held steady at £280, is forecast to drop slightly to £260.

The Samsung Shield 4TB Portable SSD, which has fluctuated between £270 and £300, is predicted to stabilize at the higher end of that range - roughly £280 - while Seagate’s 2TB Expansion SSD and the Crucial X9 2TB Portable show only marginal reductions, to around £185 and £110 respectively.

The SanDisk 1TB Portable and SSK 1TB USB External drives remain largely unchanged at £75 and £60.

Gemini’s uneven results, with some rows missing or misaligned, still shows a consistent pattern: portable drives are unlikely to see meaningful discounts this year.

Internal models tell a similar story. The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB is forecast to fall modestly from £117 to £105, while the 980 Pro 2TB drops from £140 to £130, and the 870 EVO 1TB nudges down from £88 to £80.

High-performance gaming options such as the WD Black SN7100 and SN850X are projected to stay firm around £65 and £125, while budget choices like the PNY CS900 500GB hold at roughly £27.

The Crucial P310 PCIe Gen4 SSD, dipping slightly from £70 to £68, and the Western Digital WD Blue 1TB, edging from £64 to £60, show the only mild discounts. Neither is expected to break below last year’s pricing floor.

This subdued movement suggests that manufacturers and retailers are maintaining tighter margins, with higher component costs and lower excess stock than in previous seasons.

In short, 2025’s Black Friday SSD deals are shaping up to be steady rather than spectacular - prices already sit close to their practical limits, leaving little room for deep cuts.

It’s worth noting that we’ve excluded the current SSD prices from our data, as all of them are now considerably higher than they were in October - a common pre-sale pattern that makes the eventual Black Friday “discounts” appear larger than they really are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Portable SSD prices (Gemini's predictions in bold) Drive November 24 October 25 November 2025 SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD 125 150 140 Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB 130 150 135 Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB 280 280 260 Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD 270 300 280 Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB 191 190 185 SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD 280 280 265 Crucial X10 8TB Portable SSD 0 439 409 Crucial X9 2TB Portable SSD 110 110 110 SSK 1TB USB Drive, External SSD 66 62 60 SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD 75 81.4 75

Swipe to scroll horizontally Internal SSD prices (Gemini's predictions in bold) Drive November 24 October 25 November 2025 Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB 150 140 130 WD Black 1TB SN7100 NVMe SSD 0 70 65 Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 95 88 80 Crucial P310 1TB SSD 73 70 68 WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD 125 140 125 PNY CS900 500GB 3D SSD 27 30 27 Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 2TB 50 60 50 Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 2TB (Workstation) 0 170 155 Western Digital 1TB WD Blue 62 64 60 Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 150 117 105

