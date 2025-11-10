I used AI to predict prices of Amazon's 20 most popular SSDs for Black Friday and it doesn't look good at all
If Gemini's analysis is accurate, small discounts will be the order of the day
- Google Gemini predicts smaller SSD discounts than expected for Black Friday 2025
- Both portable and internal SSD prices appear likely to remain close to normal
- Shoppers may see fewer deep cuts on Samsung, SanDisk, WD, and Crucial drives
Gemini’s AI-generated forecasts for Amazon’s top 20 SSDs suggest this year’s Black Friday discounts may not deliver quite the dramatic price drops that buyers are expecting.
Predictions across both portable and internal models show mostly minor changes rather than deep reductions, suggesting a quieter season for storage deals in 2025.
We took prices from October 2023, November 2023, October 2024, November 2024, and October 2025, and then got Gemini to forecast what it expected the prices to be in time for this year's Black Friday (we fed it some additional data, so it had context for all of the drives).
Not huge savings
Among portable SSDs, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme is predicted to be cut from £150 in October to around £140, while Samsung’s T7 Portable 2TB follows a similar pattern, dipping from £150 to £135.
The larger Samsung T9 4TB, which has held steady at £280, is forecast to drop slightly to £260.
The Samsung Shield 4TB Portable SSD, which has fluctuated between £270 and £300, is predicted to stabilize at the higher end of that range - roughly £280 - while Seagate’s 2TB Expansion SSD and the Crucial X9 2TB Portable show only marginal reductions, to around £185 and £110 respectively.
The SanDisk 1TB Portable and SSK 1TB USB External drives remain largely unchanged at £75 and £60.
Gemini’s uneven results, with some rows missing or misaligned, still shows a consistent pattern: portable drives are unlikely to see meaningful discounts this year.
Internal models tell a similar story. The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB is forecast to fall modestly from £117 to £105, while the 980 Pro 2TB drops from £140 to £130, and the 870 EVO 1TB nudges down from £88 to £80.
High-performance gaming options such as the WD Black SN7100 and SN850X are projected to stay firm around £65 and £125, while budget choices like the PNY CS900 500GB hold at roughly £27.
The Crucial P310 PCIe Gen4 SSD, dipping slightly from £70 to £68, and the Western Digital WD Blue 1TB, edging from £64 to £60, show the only mild discounts. Neither is expected to break below last year’s pricing floor.
This subdued movement suggests that manufacturers and retailers are maintaining tighter margins, with higher component costs and lower excess stock than in previous seasons.
In short, 2025’s Black Friday SSD deals are shaping up to be steady rather than spectacular - prices already sit close to their practical limits, leaving little room for deep cuts.
It’s worth noting that we’ve excluded the current SSD prices from our data, as all of them are now considerably higher than they were in October - a common pre-sale pattern that makes the eventual Black Friday “discounts” appear larger than they really are.
Drive
November 24
October 25
November 2025
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD
125
150
140
Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB
130
150
135
Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB
280
280
260
Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD
270
300
280
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB
191
190
185
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD
280
280
265
Crucial X10 8TB Portable SSD
0
439
409
Crucial X9 2TB Portable SSD
110
110
110
SSK 1TB USB Drive, External SSD
66
62
60
SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD
75
81.4
75
Drive
November 24
October 25
November 2025
Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB
150
140
130
WD Black 1TB SN7100 NVMe SSD
0
70
65
Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD
95
88
80
Crucial P310 1TB SSD
73
70
68
WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD
125
140
125
PNY CS900 500GB 3D SSD
27
30
27
Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 2TB
50
60
50
Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 2TB (Workstation)
0
170
155
Western Digital 1TB WD Blue
62
64
60
Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD
150
117
105
