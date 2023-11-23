I just found one of the best Black Friday laptop deals ever — $2,500 off a 2-pound Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with a 12-hour battery

Just in time for the Black Friday 2023 deals bonanza, US retailer Antonline has slashed the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 1 laptop to an absurdly low $599.99 , that’s down from a rather inflated manufacturer’s selling price of $3,109.00 (yeah, right).

That’s a saving of more than $2,500, or more than 80% off, which is one of the highest I’ve seen this Black Friday.

We reviewed the X1 Nano back in April 2021 and gave it a 4.5/5 rating, adding “The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a beautiful, lightweight, and surprisingly powerful Ultrabook that is probably the lightest laptop we've ever tested. Its 13-inch screen is a crisp 2K and its 16:10 ratio offers plenty of useful space to get your work done in such a tight package. While there were some sacrifices made given the space constraints, such as the limited number of ports, these barely hold it back from being one of the best laptops you're going to find if portability and performance are your top-line priorities.”

The discounted laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-1140 G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (both non-upgradable). It only has three ports (two Thunderbolt 4 and an audio jack) which is probably its biggest shortcoming. Bearing in mind that this is one of the lightest laptops around, with a smaller footprint than an A4 sheet of paper, a thickness of 14mm and a weight of just over 900g.

Despite having a small 48WHr battery, it managed a respectable 688 minutes, almost half a day, on our grueling PCMark 10 battery test and its features (Windows 11 Pro, privacy shutter, self-healing BIOS, IR camera and fingerprint scanner) shines a light on its business credentials.

The same goes for its MIL-STD-810H rating, the presence of a discrete TPM 2.0 security chip and Intel’s ubiquitous vPro system management solution. A word about the screen: It is a 13-inch IPS model with 40% more pixels than on an average FHD display (2,160 x 1,350 pixel, 16:10 aspect ratio) and a brightness of 450 nits and as expected from a premium business laptop, it has an anti-glare coating.

Despite what Antonline says on its site, the laptop (20UN005EUS) should come with a three-year warranty (courier or carry in) and if you live in the US, you can buy Premier Support which can extend the warranty up to five years including 24 x 7 next business day support with onsite maintenance for less than $200. Bargain!