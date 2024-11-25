Hurry up! I just found the cheapest 24-inch monitor in the market and it even has a 3-year warranty
Dell’s SE2425H is a good all-round monitor for productivity and casual usage
The SE2425H is a plain vanilla full HD monitor from Dell direct with a 23.8-inch diagonal and a VA panel. What makes it particularly special, though, is that you can save almost a quarter of its price using two easy tricks.
The first is to use this coupon at check out (AFF5MON) to get a 5% discount off its current retail price of £75.98, that’s a first saving of £3.80.
The second is to sign up for the Dell Rewards scheme which gives you 1,500 points (worth £15) to be redeemed on Dell’s site. That brings the price of the monitor to a mere £57.18 with free delivery and a 3-year warranty, something I’ve never seen at this price.
Dell sells the SE2425H for £60, but you'll need to go through a couple of hoops. This is a basic standard monitor with a couple of connections and nothing fancy.
The use of VA (vertical aligned) panels makes sense, as it is primarily an office-first monitor, so there’s less of a need for color accuracy and viewing angles.
It does however have a lower cost and offers deeper blacks as well as a higher contrast ratio (3000:1) compared to the other rival technology, IPS - however, its brightness (250 cd/m^2) is just about adequate.
The SE2425H is bundled with two cables, has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, a compatible VESA mount and two ports (HDMI and legacy VGA). The stand is only tiltable (you can’t rotate it) and features software-enabled low blue light technology.
The Dell SE2425H is also made of up to 84% post-consumer recycled plastic and ships in a box that’s made with 100% renewable content. Bear in mind though that it doesn’t have any audio out capabilities (and no speakers).
