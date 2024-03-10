HP's lightest laptop could be the most powerful sub-1Kg notebook released yet — Aero 13 ultrabook has a tiny price tag, a super fast Ryzen 7 CPU but you have to wait till May to buy it

Last year we called the HP Pavilion Aero 13 “probably the best value-for-money light laptop on the market right now” and it’s about to get an upgrade that will make it ever better.

The Pavilion Aero 13 2024 model, which could potentially be the most powerful sub-1Kg notebook on the market, packs a punch with its AMD Hawk Point Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. Other processor options include the AMD Ryzen 5 8640U and Ryzen 7 8840U.

The 13.3-inch display options haven’t changed with the new model – buyers can choose between 1920 x 1200 or 2560 x 1600 IPS panels, but both options offer 100% sRGB color gamut and up to 400 nits brightness. The laptop now comes with 16GB of LPDDR5x-6400 dual-channel RAM (soldered in to help with the thinness), and either a 512GB or 1TB SSD.

Improved webcam

The latest Aero 13, slightly larger than its 2023 predecessor, measures 11.7" x 8.3" x 0.7" and weighs in at a feather-light 2.2 pounds, thanks in part to its magnesium alloy body. The laptop's portability is slightly undermined by its 43 Wh battery, which helps with the weight but means you’ll only get around 8 hours of use between charges.

The Aero 13 offers a variety of ports including 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, and 1 x 3.5mm audio. No USB4 ports, sadly. Wireless connectivity is provided via Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The ultrabook also features stereo speakers with DTS:X audio, dual microphones, and a 5 MP webcam, upgraded from the previous 720p model. The webcam includes an IR sensor for enhanced security and a privacy shutter. The new backlit keyboard comes with a dedicated Windows Copilot key.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 2024 will be available for purchase from HP’s online store and Amazon starting in May 2024, with prices from $649.99 (although you'll pay more for the Ryzen 7 8840HS model). It will be available in Natural Silver and Sky Blue.