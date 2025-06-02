HP’s EOFY 2025 laptop and monitor bundle deals can score you up to 37% off a business upgrade

With the Australian end of financial year fast approaching, HP Australia has started rolling out big savings on PCs and PC gear – including a wide range of bundle deals on business laptops and monitors, as well as discounts on desktops, printers, and accessories.

You can also create your own custom bundles for more combined savings, with discounts available when you add selected products to your purchase, such as:

Up to 50% off select HyperX gaming accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase

select HyperX gaming accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase Up to 30% off next business day tech support care packs with select purchases

next business day tech support care packs with select purchases Up to 25% off select monitors with any laptop or desktop purchase

select monitors with any laptop or desktop purchase Up to 15% off select accessories with any laptop, desktop, or monitor purchase

While the bundle deals run until 30 June, for a limited time you can take an extra 10% off the already-discounted prices using the code EOFY at checkout. This extra saving applies to everything except Chromebooks and ink/toner – but don’t delay, as it’s only valid until 11:59 PM AEST tonight – Monday, 2 June.

We’ve selected several standout deals below to help you get started – but if you’d prefer to explore on your own, check out the full range of EOFY business offers at HP Australia.

HP ZBook Firefly G11 14-inch + HP Series 7 Pro 23.8-inch display: was AU$3,714 now AU$2,459 at HP Store Save AU$1,255 At 33% off the combined RRP, this bundle offers excellent value over buying the ZBook Firefly G11 and HP Series 7 Pro monitor separately. The G11 ZBook is a powerful machine, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen. It also includes premium features like dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a facial recognition webcam and a fingerprint reader. The bundled 23.8-inch HP Series 7 Pro display is well-suited to productivity tasks, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a versatile stand offering height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments.

HP ProBook 440 G11 14-inch + HP Series 3 Pro 23.8-inch display: was AU$2,505 now AU$1,929 at HP Store Save AU$576 The ProBook 440 G11 and Series 3 Pro display are already affordable options, but bundling them together saves 22% off the combined price. This laptop is a business-ready machine, featuring an efficient mid-range Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a 1920 x 1200 display, along with extras like a fingerprint reader and Wi-Fi 6E. The included Series 3 Pro IPS display is a solid choice for productivity, offering a 1920 x 1080 resolution and HP’s Eye Ease technology that’s claimed to reduce eye strain during long workdays.

HP EliteBook 640 G11 14-inch + HP Series 3 Pro 23.8-inch display: was AU$2,675 now AU$2,099 at HP Store Save AU$576 The EliteBook 640 G11 steps things up compared to entry-level laptops, with dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a premium keyboard and a fingerprint reader. It’s well-equipped for everyday work use, featuring a mid-range Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Bundle it with the equally capable HP Series 3 Pro 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 display and you’ll save 21% off compared to buying them individually.

HP ZBook Firefly G10 14-inch + HP Series 7 Pro 23.8-inch display: was AU$4,081 now AU$2,549 at HP Store Save AU$1,532 This affordable bundle offers an impressive 37% discount compared to purchasing separately and is a solid deal for anyone eyeing up the powerful ZBook Firefly G10 workstation laptop. The machine uses a previous-gen (but still capable) Intel Core i7-1365U CPU, paired with a generous 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also includes premium extras like a discrete Nvidia RTX A500 GPU for handling graphics workloads, plus dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a fingerprint reader. The bundled 23.8-inch HP Series 7 Pro display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution and features a high-end stand that offers height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments.

HP EliteBook 660 G11 16-inch + HP Series 3 Pro 23.8-inch display: was AU$3,475 now AU$2,699 at HP Store Save AU$776 For those who need a bigger screen and keyboard, the 16-inch HP EliteBook 660 is worth investigating. This business laptop has an efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD – perfect for handling day-to-day office work and large spreadsheets. It also has a fingerprint reader, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports for high-speed peripherals and charging, plus Wi-Fi 6E. Bundled with the 23.8-inch HP Series 3 Pro display, this deal saves 22% off the RRP.

Looking for more bargains? Explore the full range of HP EOFY discounts.

HP Australia is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)