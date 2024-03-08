HP's new security upgrade aims to protect your next business laptop against quantum-powered hacking

HP has unveiled what it says are the world’s first business PCs to be equipped with enhanced firmware protection against potential quantum computer attacks.

The announcement addresses growing concerns over quantum computing’s ability to break asymmetric cryptography, which HP says “put[s] the entire digital world at risk.”

HP’s solution to this impending danger lies in the upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip integrated into certain models.

HP is addressing quantum’s threat to cryptography before it’s too late

The upgraded ESCs ensure the manageability and safeguarding of sensitive and regulated data against quantum computer attacks, indicating a key focus area and emerging market for organizations and enterprises globally, who will need to consider quantum computing’s risk to cryptography during upcoming refresh cycles.

HP cites external expert research, revealing that cryptographically relevant quantum computers are 50% likely by 2033.

The ESC chip, now in its fifth generation, isolates itself from the processor and operating system, which HP says reduces the risk of data breaches and helps to reduce downtime, in turn enhancing productivity.

Acknowledging current refresh trends of around three to five years, HP noted that companies are now looking to prolong the longevity of their devices, highlighting the need to consider post-quantum cryptography today.

Looking ahead, HP has outlined three key steps for businesses: identifying high-priority use cases; consulting technology providers on their quantum-resistant protection plans; and establishing a comprehensive strategy against the threat raised by quantum computing.

Moreover, bodies globally are starting to emphasize post-quantum security, with the Dutch government sharing guidance and the US government outlining its own recommendations, including that quantum-resistant cryptography becomes mandatory by 2030.