Holy cow! Samsung cuts 990 Pro 2TB SSD price down to $129.99 for Amazon Prime Day - creatives and gamers, rejoice!
You can get a big saving on the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD :
$149.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $20 Samsung makes some of the best SSD on the market and the 990 Pro is no different. It is only a PCIe 4.0 model but its overall performance and versatility will make it a win for gamers, creatives and professionals. It's also one of Amazon's best selling SSD during Prime Day
Samsung has dropped the price of its best SSD, the 990 Pro (MZ-V9P2T0), down to $129.99, a saving of 13.33%, or $20, near its lowest price yet. This could be a possible sign of an impending introduction of its successor (the Samsung 1000 Pro SSD?), most likely a PCIe 5.0 part. Regardless, I don't think it will drop further till Black Friday.
At the time of writing, users can buy it at this price from Best Buy and there seems to be plenty of stock around. Others (Samsung, B&H Photo, Walmart) sell it for far more.
Amazon gets my vote as it is the only one that offers a data recovery plan should your drive fail. For just $14.99 (that’s less than $5 per year), you get professional help from After Solutions, Amazon’s partner, to recover - and return - your files.
The 990 Pro, which is also available in 1TB and 4TB versions, is widely considered as the best SSD of its generation (Gen 4) but has been superseded by faster, more recent Gen 5 SSDs.
TechRadar’s John Loeffler reviewed it last year, giving it a perfect 5/5 and a best in class badge, recognizing that it “all but maxes out what a PCIe 4.0 SSD is capable of”.
It’s incredible to think that the review was written last year when the 2TB model cost a staggering $289.99. Our sister publication, TomsHardware, awarded the 990 Pro SSD an editor’s badge and a 4.5/5 rating, with the reviewer, Shane Downing, saying that it “excels everywhere that matters”.
The drive doesn’t have a heatsink (that’s an extra $15) but does come with a five-year warranty and the company’s excellent SSD management software called Magician.
Other than the PCIe 4.0 interface, it uses Samsung’s mature 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory and a proprietary SSD controller that allow it to reach sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s respectively.
More Samsung 990 Pro deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung 990 Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
