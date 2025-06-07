Hello to 5GB ultra-fast broadband - CityFibre says it is rolling out blisteringly fast internet nationwide, with 10GB (probably) coming next
Ultra-fast broadband could mean big changes for the UK’s internet pricing and performance
- CityFibre’s 5.5GB service more than doubles its previous fastest broadband speed nationwide
- XGS-PON upgrade enables multi-gigabit internet speeds for homes and businesses across the UK
- With 85% coverage, CityFibre is moving fast toward full UK network rollout this summer
CityFibre has introduced a new 5.5GB symmetrical broadband product aimed at boosting performance for internet service providers (ISPs) across the UK.
The offering more than doubles the company’s previous fastest service and is part of a its broader upgrade to XGS-PON technology, which supports speeds up to 10GB.
This upgrade is reportedly complete across 85% of CityFibre’s network, with full rollout expected later in the summer of 2025.
CityFibre ultra-fast broadband
“The UK’s full fibre future is here, thanks to CityFibre’s powerful, 10Gb XGS-PON network. Our ISP partners are already connecting customers with speeds over 2Gb and exceeding expectations when it comes to quality and reliability, but our next generation of full fibre will set a new standard for what’s possible,” said Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre.
CityFibre is a wholesale provider, which means it won’t sell directly to end users. However, its ISP partners will be able to offer a range of services with this new infrastructure, with the new offering designed to support ISP partners looking to offer multi-gigabit packages to homes and businesses.
CityFibre says the service will be available nationwide and has suggested that even faster speeds - potentially 10GB - are expected to launch in 2026.
This would further expand the competitive landscape, especially when compared with BT Openreach’s current top-tier service, which maxes out at 1.8GB downstream and 0.12GB upstream.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“CityFibre started out to challenge the incumbents and bring choice and competition to the UK market," Mesch added. "This is another huge step-forward, giving ISPs more power and flexibility than ever before and bringing affordable Multi-Gig speeds and an unrivaled experience to millions of UK consumers.”
The development could have implications for consumers searching for the best broadband deal, particularly if providers begin to offer more competitive pricing tiers for multi-gig speeds.
However, the practical need for such high bandwidth remains in question, as most home users typically require far less capacity for everyday use, such as streaming, video calls, and gaming.
The introduction of symmetrical 5.5Gb speeds may be more relevant to businesses and power users than to the average household, as to make full use of this speed, consumers will also need compatible equipment, such as a decent WiFi router or mobile router.
You might also like
- These are the best AI website builders around
- Take a look at our pick of the best internet security suites
- FBI, Secret Service operation takes down AVCheck site used to test malware
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.