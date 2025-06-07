CityFibre’s 5.5GB service more than doubles its previous fastest broadband speed nationwide

XGS-PON upgrade enables multi-gigabit internet speeds for homes and businesses across the UK

With 85% coverage, CityFibre is moving fast toward full UK network rollout this summer

CityFibre has introduced a new 5.5GB symmetrical broadband product aimed at boosting performance for internet service providers (ISPs) across the UK.

The offering more than doubles the company’s previous fastest service and is part of a its broader upgrade to XGS-PON technology, which supports speeds up to 10GB.

This upgrade is reportedly complete across 85% of CityFibre’s network, with full rollout expected later in the summer of 2025.

CityFibre ultra-fast broadband

“The UK’s full fibre future is here, thanks to CityFibre’s powerful, 10Gb XGS-PON network. Our ISP partners are already connecting customers with speeds over 2Gb and exceeding expectations when it comes to quality and reliability, but our next generation of full fibre will set a new standard for what’s possible,” said Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre.

CityFibre is a wholesale provider, which means it won’t sell directly to end users. However, its ISP partners will be able to offer a range of services with this new infrastructure, with the new offering designed to support ISP partners looking to offer multi-gigabit packages to homes and businesses.

CityFibre says the service will be available nationwide and has suggested that even faster speeds - potentially 10GB - are expected to launch in 2026.

This would further expand the competitive landscape, especially when compared with BT Openreach’s current top-tier service, which maxes out at 1.8GB downstream and 0.12GB upstream.

“CityFibre started out to challenge the incumbents and bring choice and competition to the UK market," Mesch added. "This is another huge step-forward, giving ISPs more power and flexibility than ever before and bringing affordable Multi-Gig speeds and an unrivaled experience to millions of UK consumers.”

The development could have implications for consumers searching for the best broadband deal, particularly if providers begin to offer more competitive pricing tiers for multi-gig speeds.

However, the practical need for such high bandwidth remains in question, as most home users typically require far less capacity for everyday use, such as streaming, video calls, and gaming.

The introduction of symmetrical 5.5Gb speeds may be more relevant to businesses and power users than to the average household, as to make full use of this speed, consumers will also need compatible equipment, such as a decent WiFi router or mobile router.