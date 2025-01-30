Have a problem with printing noise in your office space? Here are five quiet, ear-pleasing printers I could find
Compact printers can save space without sacrificing print quality
Quiet printers are specifically designed to reduce operational noise, providing a smoother and less intrusive user experience.
In shared or compact spaces, a noisy device can disrupt productivity, making it essential to choose a model that minimizes sound without sacrificing performance.
Whether you are looking for a small business printer or a home printer, sound matters - the factors influencing printer noise include their acoustic design, the speed at which they print, and the type of technology they use. For instance, laser printers are often quieter than inkjet models. Here are five very silent printers which were selected based on their technical details:
1. Brother HL-L2395DW
The Brother HL-L2395DW is a monochrome laser printer known for its low noise output of just 49 decibels. This compact model is specially designed for users seeking efficiency and quiet operation in small spaces. What's more, it can stay below its noise threshold even when printing at speeds of up to 36 pages per minute.
This printer comes with a silent mode which further reduces the sound of the printing, making it a decent choice for professionals or home users who prioritize quiet performance.
2. Epson EcoTank ET-2760
The Epson EcoTank ET-2760 stands out as one of the quietest inkjet printers, operating at just 44 decibels. Its advanced noise reduction technology ensures that printing remains discreet while still printing vibrant, high-quality color documents.
This model uses refillable ink tanks instead of cartridges, which also reduces long-term maintenance costs.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
3. Canon PIXMA TS6420
The Canon PIXMA TS6420 operates at a noise level of 45 decibels, even during large printing tasks. As an added bonus, this printer supports printing, scanning, and copying.
4. HP LaserJet M110w
The HP LaserJet M110w has a noise output of 46 decibels, and can print up to 19 pages per minute. Its wireless connectivity adds convenience, allowing users to print directly from smartphones or laptops without needing additional cables or setups.
5. Epson WorkForce WF-110
The Epson WorkForce WF-110 is a portable inkjet printer designed for users who need a quiet, compact device for on-the-go printing, operating at a noise level of just 47 decibels.
Its lightweight build and built-in rechargeable battery make it a standout choice for professionals who require mobility and supports wireless printing from various devices.
Read our full Epson WorkForce WF-110 review here.
Choosing the right quiet printer
Selecting the best quiet printer depends on your specific needs and preferences.
If you prioritize speed and durability, a monochrome laser printer like the Brother HL-L2395DW or HP LaserJet M110w may be the best choice.
For those who value eco-friendly options and vibrant colour output, the Epson EcoTank ET-2760 or Canon PIXMA TS6420 offer excellent alternatives. Portable models like the Epson WorkForce WF-110 are perfect for users who need mobility alongside silent performance.
You might also like
- These are the fastest printers on the market
- How to print from Android
- These are the best small business printers to keep your SMB going
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.