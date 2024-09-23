Hate in-person meetings? Good, they cost thousands in lost productivity

A new report by Zoom has revealed that in person meetings are both the most unpopular and the least productive of all collaborative methods, with many preferring instant messages instead.

Over a third of leaders lose more than an hour per day resolving problems caused by poor teamwork, which could be costing businesses up to £12,000 per manager per year.

Perhaps the least surprising news from the report is the claim that teams who use more than 10 apps are twice as likely to spend an hour or more resolving collaboration issues than those who use fewer than five apps.

Generational differences

All generations except Baby Boomers prefer non face-to-face collaboration, such as project management software or instant messaging. However, in person sessions still top the charts for boomers. Gen Z are the most burdened by follow ups, taking over an hour per day on project statuses.

To boost efficiency, some are turning to AI, with 67% using the technology at least a few times a week, and 74% of leaders feel this makes them more productive. Asynchronous collaboration methods like shared documents are the preference for 46% of AI users, as opposed to 20% of non-AI users.

Recent studies have hailed AI as a productivity booster , with Workday estimating the UK GDP could be £119 billion better off. The study found that a potential 2.9 hours per day could be saved using AI, which equates to 92 working days per year.

However, almost 93% of UK employees and leaders share concerns about trust in AI, with 38% needing more time to educate their teams, 32% feeling there is a lack of investment, and 38% having fears over privacy, safety, or bias.

