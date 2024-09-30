Google is spending billions on new data centers and subsea cables to connect them

Google has announced its latest multibillion-dollar effort to strengthen connectivity and prepare for increased adoption of cloud and high-performance computing.

A $2 billion investment is set to fund two new data center campuses in South Carolina in a move that will bolster the company’s US infrastructure.

The two campuses, located at 1055 Research Center Drive in Ridgeville and in the Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George, Dorchester County, will span areas of 230 and 206 acres respectively, and are expected to generate 200 operational roles and as many as 1,200 long-term construction jobs.

Google continues investing in data centers

On top of the Dorchester County investment, Google has also earmarked another $1.3 billion to enhance its Berkeley County data center, which has been operational since 2007. The move marks an expansion of the company’s existing commitment to the state, where it has already invested heavily over the years.

“Today marks a significant milestone in Google's collaboration with South Carolina. Our continued investment is a testament to the state's exceptional workforce and thriving business environment," noted Google’s Global VP of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations Monique Picou.

South Carolina’s Governor, Harry McMaster, added enthusiasm about the investment: “We are proud to support Google’s new operations in Dorchester County and value the opportunities they will create for the people of South Carolina.”

Besides bolstering its on-land infrastructure, the company has also been investing heavily in subsea cables. The company has been expanding its subsea cable infrastructure heavily in recent years, adding a new line between Australia and Africa earlier this year.

Connecting Australia with South Africa, the cable will then run on terra firma via Zimbabwe, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda before terminating in Kenya.