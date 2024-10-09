Google expands data residency to the UK in latest AI push

Google has announced the expansion of its data residency program to the UK, giving customers and users in the country the opportunity to get more from their data.

From November 2024, Google Cloud customers will be able to conduct machine learning processing for Gemini 1.5 Flash within the UK for the first time.

This should allow companies based in the UK to engage with a wider range of AI and machine learning technologies, boosting innovation across the country.

Google Cloud UK data residency

In a blog post announcing the expansion, the company noted how as demand for AI-enabled technology increases, so does the range of companies looking to expand into these systems - but some need to consider strict data residency rules.

"There's been a remarkable global surge in interest for Google Cloud's generative AI, particularly here in the UK," said Daniël Rood, Head of Google Cloud AI, UK.

"However, we recognize that certain industries, clients, and specific use cases necessitate stricter data residency within their own regions to fully harness the potential of these tools."

Rood added that Google Cloud was maintaining its pledge that customer data would stay only within designated areas, and that all machine learning processing would take place locally.

"All machine learning processing of your data, including Gemini inference and deployment of any other ML models leading up to output generation, will occur within the same specific region or multi-region where your data is stored," he stated.